This Is Not Just A Supply Chain Shortage, It Is An Organized Blockage! https://youtu.be/y433CBXkhJc

Supply chain issues are only worsening. The government sabotaged the supply chain, and now they can't undo the damage they did. It's gonna be a rough winter for a lot of folks.Higher prices at the gas pump .Stores charging two times more for stuff U.S. ports currently jammed with ships waiting to be unloaded. As of late September, 2021 there is an average of 60 vessels – and as many as 73 – at anchor outside the Ports of L.A. and Long Beach, so the problem peaked this month. Ships not getting past the offloading bottleneck at the ports. This has to do with huge increase in demand, No workers on the docks and no Power in China. There's a shortage of truckers at the ports for the goods to be taken off awaiting ships to come into port and offload. There are no port workers thanks to cheap pay. More and more parked ships waiting offload. There is a shortage of cranes to unload the ships. CDL drivers to transport to distribution centers are lacking. The ports are full of goods awaiting trucks to take the goods across America. This is partly caused by a California Truck Ban which says all trucks must be 2011 or newer ,and a law called AB 5 which prohibits Owner Operators. Traditionally the ports have been served by not unionized Owner Operators . California has now banned all Owner Operators. Long term truckers in California are not investing in new trucks because California has a law that will outlaw it in 2035. They want them to purchase electric trucks which do not exist yet. 25% of truck drivers have QUIT driving because of the new $ 15 min wage they can make elsewhere. This is not just a supply shortage. It is an organized blockage! It's pure Atlas Shrugged. This supply issue is global. It's an international offshore supply issue.There is a global supply problem across the globe. Not just in the U.S. Another way to raise prices and China is the one who wins! In the meantime corporations are earning record profits for selling less for more.That's what this whole shortage crisis is all about. Probably for the best really. Will force changes in the chain. Maybe the USA and other nations can actually manufacture something on their own turf, like a set of toys, an electric drill, or socks and blankets. Not only that, but consumers buy stuff they don't need. Cut back on that wasteful consumption by say 20% and it will help the landfills and your bank account, and you won't really miss that junk anyhow. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. The country is in this position because we no longer produce our own manufactured goods. The supply chain situation the world finds itself in has never been seen before, even when taking the Great Depression into account. Back then, issues built over time. Now, there are “insane gyrations” as the supply chain goes through the highs and lows of managing a continuing global pandemic that isn’t resolving in a straight line. The supply chain has been optimized for very efficient movements. All of this has been blown up. Too bad no one warned us about what could happen. 20% increase in cost is 20% passed on to consumers. They are not in business to lose money. Therefore 20% inflation, and this is happening with fuel, which adds to transport costs. Employment down, inflation up , stagflation, merry Christmas, or not. Companies will be raising our prices 2-3 the normal annual hike due to the costs, supply chain fiasco, and shortage of help. That will all get passed down to the little guy. Energy prices are going to be exponentially higher, which will only throw more fuel onto the inflation fire. But the market has been so disconnected from reality who knows how it will actually play out. A Chinese made Christmas just for us. It's not just Chinese products wading off our coasts but also plenty of stuff from elsewhere, hence the supply shortages. But don't worry about it. Just ask the Fed to print the products and raw materials to make up the difference. They can do that, right? All the truck drivers that were driving for 43cents a mile QUIT when they saw they could make $ 15. an hour flipping burgers. Do the math. Would you drive 500 miles a day for 6 days at 43 cents per mile... sleeping in the truck each night. With fueling, and log book requirements that makes your work day 14 hour shifts. Usually comes out to about $1000. a week.. Then they tax the hell outta you so you take home about $ 700 week ... OR you can flip burgers now for $ 600 a week and pay no tax, possibly even get a few hundred in freebees. Funny how Kamala Harris warned everyone about this, she knew that their policies were going to cause this disruption of goods. Pretty sad that you know your policy will hurt people, but you go forward anyways "Honestly, there is a chance the system breaks down during the holidays." Already broken and everyone knows you can't fix stupid. Nobody could have seen it coming. Except the psychopaths in the hierarchy that planned it. No point asking the SEC and other agencies to investigate anything like investment irregularities relating to this. The fiduciary failures haven't investigated any other prior whistleblowing including amounts totaling more than $100 Trillion. This further convinces me that the recent fraudulent show of a vote to pass a budget by the Congress was a total and complete misleading fraud and there was $0.00 funding behind it. Record ships and cargo offshore. Record containers NOT being returned. Record trade deficit. US Treasury repeated warnings regarding U.S. Bankruptcy that was barely even acknowledged by the criminal sellout traitorous mainstream media. And last but not least zero evidence that any funding after the allegedly stolen and money laundered through the Fed JAB deposits has been obtained through any other means. Woke corporations, doing anything to keep slave labor. I couldn't honestly care less. Christmas isn't about buying shoddy gifts, it's a religious holiday. Could we have a junk free Christmas? Christmas doesn't come in a package overseas. Christmas will still be just as holy with or without the gift-giving (and gift-demanding). Buy American, and not that crap named American but still made in China. It takes a few minutes to search out and verify American made products, but it is worth it to yourself and the country. If we manufactured goods here, we wouldn't have this problem. But in order for this to happen we need to bring manufacturing jobs back to this country. It would be a win all around, things like this would not be an issue and we would have good paying jobs that don't require 4+ years of college and $100,000 in debt. People need to stop buying Chinese goods from places like Amazon. We Americans have to learn how to compete in the global marketplace ....and what we are seeing is the after effects of the pandemic. If you really look at it the cost difference would amount to pennies. The price of the crap coming from China is inflated by the U.S. Companies because of greed. It's not just Amazon, Home Depot, Lowes and Menards would all go out of business without selling Chinese made goods. Manufacturing has largely moved to where labor is cheap. As long as America's infrastructure goes unattended (thanks to efforts to stomp out progress by senators who are so clearly owned by private companies), Her citizens will require more and more income from their employers just to make ends meet - driving the endless wave of poverty buildup, and collapse. Infrastructure means much more than just roads and services. Infrastructure includes human infrastructure: high-quality mental, physical, and social healthcare; financial and social safety; free high-quality education; basically every other social-hierarchy-destroying issue that Conservatives fight so hard against. In an ever-evolving and fluid world society, what is the use of a social hierarchy that continually collapses due to its rigidity? We have the capability to lift every human up and grant them a way to put to good use each their own unique brand of curiosity - but one thing stands in the way: it's not profitable. Globalization and its inherent problems. I remember during the campaign that his eminence Biden promised to bring the supply chain back to America. In January the Biden administration formed a committee to address the supply chain problem. It appears to be fixed like the border and Afghanistan! Great job ."
