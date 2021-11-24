Wednesday, November 24, 2021

This Is Not Just A Supply Chain Shortage, It Is An Organized Blockage! https://youtu.be/y433CBXkhJc

This Is Not Just A Supply Chain Shortage, It Is An Organized Blockage! https://youtu.be/y433CBXkhJc

Supply chain issues are only worsening. The government sabotaged the supply chain, and now they can't undo the damage they did. It's gonna be a rough winter for a lot of folks.Higher prices at the gas pump .Stores charging two times more for stuff U.S. ports currently jammed with ships waiting to be unloaded. As of late September, 2021 there is an average of 60 vessels – and as many as 73 – at anchor outside the Ports of L.A. and Long Beach, so the problem peaked this month. Ships not getting past the offloading bottleneck at the ports. This has to do with huge increase in demand, No workers on the docks and no Power in China. There's a shortage of truckers at the ports for the goods to be taken off awaiting ships to come into port and offload. There are no port workers thanks to cheap pay. More and more parked ships waiting offload. There is a shortage of cranes to unload the ships. CDL drivers to transport to distribution centers are lacking. The ports are full of goods awaiting trucks to take the goods across America. This is partly caused by a California Truck Ban which says all trucks must be 2011 or newer ,and a law called AB 5 which prohibits Owner Operators. Traditionally the ports have been served by not unionized Owner Operators . California has now banned all Owner Operators. Long term truckers in California are not investing in new trucks because California has a law that will outlaw it in 2035. They want them to purchase electric trucks which do not exist yet. 25% of truck drivers have QUIT driving because of the new $ 15 min wage they can make elsewhere. This is not just a supply shortage. It is an organized blockage! It's pure Atlas Shrugged. This supply issue is global. It's an international offshore supply issue.There is a global supply problem across the globe. Not just in the U.S. Another way to raise prices and China is the one who wins! In the meantime corporations are earning record profits for selling less for more.That's what this whole shortage crisis is all about. Probably for the best really. Will force changes in the chain. Maybe the USA and other nations can actually manufacture something on their own turf, like a set of toys, an electric drill, or socks and blankets. Not only that, but consumers buy stuff they don't need. Cut back on that wasteful consumption by say 20% and it will help the landfills and your bank account, and you won't really miss that junk anyhow. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. The country is in this position because we no longer produce our own manufactured goods. The supply chain situation the world finds itself in has never been seen before, even when taking the Great Depression into account. Back then, issues built over time. Now, there are “insane gyrations” as the supply chain goes through the highs and lows of managing a continuing global pandemic that isn’t resolving in a straight line. The supply chain has been optimized for very efficient movements. All of this has been blown up. Too bad no one warned us about what could happen. 20% increase in cost is 20% passed on to consumers. They are not in business to lose money. Therefore 20% inflation, and this is happening with fuel, which adds to transport costs. Employment down, inflation up , stagflation, merry Christmas, or not. Companies will be raising our prices 2-3 the normal annual hike due to the costs, supply chain fiasco, and shortage of help. That will all get passed down to the little guy. Energy prices are going to be exponentially higher, which will only throw more fuel onto the inflation fire. But the market has been so disconnected from reality who knows how it will actually play out. A Chinese made Christmas just for us. It's not just Chinese products wading off our coasts but also plenty of stuff from elsewhere, hence the supply shortages. But don't worry about it. Just ask the Fed to print the products and raw materials to make up the difference. They can do that, right? All the truck drivers that were driving for 43cents a mile QUIT when they saw they could make $ 15. an hour flipping burgers. Do the math. Would you drive 500 miles a day for 6 days at 43 cents per mile... sleeping in the truck each night. With fueling, and log book requirements that makes your work day 14 hour shifts. Usually comes out to about $1000. a week.. Then they tax the hell outta you so you take home about $ 700 week ... OR you can flip burgers now for $ 600 a week and pay no tax, possibly even get a few hundred in freebees. Funny how Kamala Harris warned everyone about this, she knew that their policies were going to cause this disruption of goods. Pretty sad that you know your policy will hurt people, but you go forward anyways "Honestly, there is a chance the system breaks down during the holidays." Already broken and everyone knows you can't fix stupid. Nobody could have seen it coming. Except the psychopaths in the hierarchy that planned it. No point asking the SEC and other agencies to investigate anything like investment irregularities relating to this. The fiduciary failures haven't investigated any other prior whistleblowing including amounts totaling more than $100 Trillion. This further convinces me that the recent fraudulent show of a vote to pass a budget by the Congress was a total and complete misleading fraud and there was $0.00 funding behind it. Record ships and cargo offshore. Record containers NOT being returned. Record trade deficit. US Treasury repeated warnings regarding U.S. Bankruptcy that was barely even acknowledged by the criminal sellout traitorous mainstream media. And last but not least zero evidence that any funding after the allegedly stolen and money laundered through the Fed JAB deposits has been obtained through any other means. Woke corporations, doing anything to keep slave labor. I couldn't honestly care less. Christmas isn't about buying shoddy gifts, it's a religious holiday. Could we have a junk free Christmas? Christmas doesn't come in a package overseas. Christmas will still be just as holy with or without the gift-giving (and gift-demanding). Buy American, and not that crap named American but still made in China. It takes a few minutes to search out and verify American made products, but it is worth it to yourself and the country. If we manufactured goods here, we wouldn't have this problem. But in order for this to happen we need to bring manufacturing jobs back to this country. It would be a win all around, things like this would not be an issue and we would have good paying jobs that don't require 4+ years of college and $100,000 in debt. People need to stop buying Chinese goods from places like Amazon. We Americans have to learn how to compete in the global marketplace ....and what we are seeing is the after effects of the pandemic. If you really look at it the cost difference would amount to pennies. The price of the crap coming from China is inflated by the U.S. Companies because of greed. It's not just Amazon, Home Depot, Lowes and Menards would all go out of business without selling Chinese made goods. Manufacturing has largely moved to where labor is cheap. As long as America's infrastructure goes unattended (thanks to efforts to stomp out progress by senators who are so clearly owned by private companies), Her citizens will require more and more income from their employers just to make ends meet - driving the endless wave of poverty buildup, and collapse. Infrastructure means much more than just roads and services. Infrastructure includes human infrastructure: high-quality mental, physical, and social healthcare; financial and social safety; free high-quality education; basically every other social-hierarchy-destroying issue that Conservatives fight so hard against. In an ever-evolving and fluid world society, what is the use of a social hierarchy that continually collapses due to its rigidity? We have the capability to lift every human up and grant them a way to put to good use each their own unique brand of curiosity - but one thing stands in the way: it's not profitable. Globalization and its inherent problems. I remember during the campaign that his eminence Biden promised to bring the supply chain back to America. In January the Biden administration formed a committee to address the supply chain problem. It appears to be fixed like the border and Afghanistan! Great job ."

The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” Henry Kissinger


once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason

“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger

“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger

"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin

The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin

Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL

“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss

“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941

Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN

There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki

The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux


“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus

The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros

"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.

This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.

By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."

USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924


Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN

Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN

"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker

Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they﻿ make you king ....

Bob Dylan


"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich


There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle


Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon

The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow


When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE

Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE

The one who Controls the Education System , Controls﻿ Perception UNKNOWN

"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by﻿ those who watch them without doing anything."

Albert Einstein

In The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN


No man escapes when freedom fails; The best men rot in filthy jails. And those that cried 'Appease! Appease!' Are hanged by those they tried to please
UNKNOWN

Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN

Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul

"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff


You can love your Country and not your Government

Jesse Ventura


" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck

"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones

"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan


"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato


The world is a﻿ tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo

"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN

"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN

"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN

"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."

Serial Killer Richard Ramirez

There is a Class War going on in America, & unfortunately, my class is winning." Warren Buffet

"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is﻿ liberty."

Thomas Jefferson

"College is a waste of﻿ Money"
Albert Einstein

Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki

Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki

" ‏Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki

"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson

Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson

“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki


"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way

"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN

The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki ‏

"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford

What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN

If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki

"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin

"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell

Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN

Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki ‏

“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb

"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN