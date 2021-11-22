Global Recession in the Next 6 Months Guaranteed https://youtu.be/rRW-KaPG6H4

A New World is Emerging Before Us -- Economic Collapse -- Stock Market Crash As the world teeters on the brink of financial disaster, leaders are calling for new world order. As early as the late 1990s, David Rockefeller, author of the idea of private power that is due to replace the governments, said that the world was on the threshold of global changes. He invoked the need for "some large-scale crisis that will make people accept the new world order..." We at The Atlantis Report we believes that we have reached the final stage of that long-time planned' global control' agenda. Welcome to The Atlantis Report. It's a time that only happens once or twice a century. The new world order is emerging. All previous references disappear. Those who were doomed to grieve triumph, while those who ruled are thrown into hell. The official statements and interpretations made by journalists clearly no longer correspond to the events that follow one another. Commentators must change their discourse as quickly as possible, overturn it in its entirety, or be caught up in the whirlwind of history. In February 1943, the Soviet victory over the Nazi Reich marked the turnaround of the Second World War. The next steps were inevitable. It was not until the Anglo-American landing in Normandy (June 1944), the Yalta conference (February 1945), the suicide of Chancellor Hitler (February 1945), and finally, the surrender of the Reich (May 8, 1945) that this new world emerged. In one year (June 44-May 45), the Great Reich had been replaced by the Soviet-US duopoly. The United Kingdom and France, which were still the world's two leading powers twelve years earlier, were to witness the decolonization of their empires. It is a moment like this that we are experiencing today.
