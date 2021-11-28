America & Europe will Collapse like The Soviet Union says Russian Expert https://youtu.be/zuDBQIChRr8

America & Europe will Collapse like The Soviet Union says Russian Expert. Karen Shakhnazarov, famous Russian director said recently : I'd return to that curious statement of Mr. Soros who said that the EU will share the fate of the USSR. Mr. Soros is a cynic, but an intelligent one. I believe he's the press secretary of the financial oligarchy that actually rules the Western world. They hide in the shadows and he voices the ideas that exist in their community. I believe that $22 trillion of the American debt are a considerable sum . The Americans realize that it all smells like trouble. That's why they're so eager to break all the rules. Remember Master and Margarita when Behemoth was playing with Woland and just flipped the board? The same thing's happening right now. I believe the underlying cause is that the current Western elite doesn't know how to deal with the challenges the Western world is facing. It's worth to recall that Karl Marx perhaps made a lot of mistakes. I'm saying "perhaps" because it's better not to discuss the mistakes of great people. But I believe it is hard not to agree with his main thesis , that the politics of a state , the way he called it must match the technological level of the world . And I must say , that technology has moved far forward , even though the west is in crisis . It remains the most developed civilization . And I believe it was the first to encounter the problem when it must change its politics . technology has changed dramatically over the last 30 years , but the western system remained the same as in the 20th century . Besides , what they call victory over the USSR did them a disservice . They've got an illusion they must keep acting the same way . They must keep acting the same way , that's the only way to solve the problem . But , I think that's impossible at this point . The thing is when the USSR was collapsing , it gave everything away due to the Russian idealistic nature . Take everything , we are going down . But the Americans say : we are not giving up anything . If we go down , we go down together . That's the idea behind their agenda at the Munich conference . It's basically blackmailing . It's basically a challenge to the whole world . Let's get back to the state that suits us . There was a curious statements expressed by Mr. Pence . America is stronger than ever . America has reclaimed leadership . That means it has lost that leadership and now it reclaimed it . The Americans do not want to change anything . Under no circumstances .Everything must remain the way it is . But the world's is changing , it already has , regardless of what the Americans say . That's why I believe that the current western elite is not ready for those changes . And America will suffer a great shock . This shock we are currently partially observing in Europe . for example take the yellow vests movement in France . Just like it is with 28 countries , when 28 people decide to make a movie , but each has its right to vote and their own script , there will be no movie , you see . Europe is doomed for that reason alone . And what's happening in Europe is ,to my mind , an objective process . That's why Europe is confused . There is only one thing Europe wants , and that's to leave everything the way it was in the 90s . But that's impossible . China from its side is playing a waiting game . And that's a right thing to do . China is analyzing everything . It has dozens of thousands of analysts who understand the condition of the west . Early this year Billionaire investor and liberal political activist George Soros issued a call for Europe to “please wake up” and recognize “the magnitude of the threat” it faces from what he said were its enemies, both internal and external. Europe “is sleepwalking into oblivion,” the legendary investor warned in an opinion piece published by Project Syndicate on February this year, “and the people of Europe need to wake up before it is too late.” “If they don’t, the European Union will go the way of the Soviet Union in 1991,” he said, alluding to the dramatic dissolution of the USSR and the fall of Communism in 1991. The European Union (EU) is experiencing a “revolutionary moment” and the eventual outcome is “highly uncertain,” Hungarian-American investor Soros added. Worse still, Soros believed that neither Europe’s leaders nor ordinary citizens appreciated this fact. The current leadership is reminiscent of the politburo (the principal policy-making committee in the Soviet Union) when the union collapsed, Soros said, “continuing to issue ukazes (orders) as if they were still relevant.” European Parliament elections in May 2019 were the next inflection point for the bloc. Anti-establishment, euroskeptic parties are expected to perform well. “Unfortunately, anti-European forces will enjoy a competitive advantage in the balloting. There are several reasons for this, including the outdated party system that prevails in most European countries, the practical impossibility of treaty change, and the lack of legal tools for disciplining member states that violate the principles on which the European Union was founded,” he said. Soros’ commentary comes at a time of uncertainty and instability in Europe amid a rise in populism and anti-establishment sentiment. Brexit in the U.K., widespread civil unrest in France, an influential right-wing party in government in Italy and political flux in Germany, a country that has witnessed its own rebirth of far-right politics, is shaking the bloc’s foundations. In addition, anti-migrant policies and anti-democratic actions in eastern Europe have put countries like Hungary and Poland on a path towards potential disciplinary action with the rest of the EU. Soros explored the political situation in Germany, where Chancellor Angela Merkel (who’s serving her last term in office) is seeing her own Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party pressured in office not only by its coalition partners, the Christian Social Union (CSU) and Social Democrats (SPD) but by the far-right “Alternative for Germany” (AfD) that has gained voters with its euroskeptic, anti-immigration pledges. “As it is, the current ruling coalition cannot be as robustly pro-European as it would be without the AfD threatening its right flank,” Soros noted. On Brexit, he said the public was becoming increasingly aware of the “dire consequences” of the U.K.’s departure from the EU but noted now that “the situation is so complicated that most Britons just want to get it over with, although it will be the defining event for the country for decades to come.” When it comes to Italy, Soros said Europe had made a “fatal mistake” in 2017, during the migration crisis, when it enforced the Dublin Agreement which meant that migrants arriving on European shores had to claim asylum in the first country of entry. Italy struggling to cope with the number of migrants arriving drove the electorate “into the arms of the anti-European League party and Five Star Movement in 2018,” Soros noted. To counter anti-European forces, both within and without the bloc, Soros said Europe needed to recognize its enemies and then “awaken the sleeping pro-European majority and mobilize it to defend the values on which the EU was founded.” “Otherwise, the dream of a united Europe could become the nightmare of the twenty-first century.”
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment