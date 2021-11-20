Saturday, November 20, 2021

A Tsunami of Debt is about to Sweep China and The Globe ! https://youtu.be/zsVErx9FuSs

A Tsunami of Debt is about to Sweep The Globe ! China has a load of questionable debt in its financial system. This is offset by U.S's enormous heap of dodgy debt floating around. Fortunately for both, Europe is drowning in unmanageable debt and Japan's being crushed by unpayable mountains of debt. Meanwhile, developing nations are being strangled by impossible loads of debt. Debt is money and money is debt, so it's all good. All the Central Banks have to do is lower interest rates and provide more liquidity, thus spurring more debt creation and encouraging more investment in productive enterprises that will sprout as green shoots and soon blossom into full-fledged prosperity for all. Trump is running a core cash deficit in his "trade war" in ADDITION TO WORLD DEBT ,DEFICIT DEVALUATION, FIAT RESERVE CURRENCY" MECHANISM again for the hosting cooked books, fiat deficit debt slaves Nation-State, which is a WAR UPON AMERICAN PEOPLE. Trump is lining up all bona fide working and saving Americans in front his domestic debt deficit, financial fiat firing squad with his master's China failure The only War is the National Old World Order, King's Bank, Monetary Theory Fraud, fiat debt deficit devaluation against the bona fide working and saving American People with the "World's Reserve Currency." The US has to cut rates and start printing SOON to join in the fun race to the bottom. does anyone, I mean anyone, believe the fed cares about the best interest of the nation? does anyone believe that a "small group" of self interested maggot bankers who get huge speaking fees should set short term treasury rates? does anyone believe that the fed isn't politically biased? Fake Money ,Fake Debt , Fake News , Fake Markets , Fake Laws , Fake Leaders ,Fake Elections , Fake Investments , Fake Everything !!! That's what we really have . The "chains of slavery" represented by that debt-based fiat are very, very REAL Instead ! The central bank has been doing exactly what it was installed for. Creating massive bubbles then bursting them so the overlords could buy up all the failed institutions for pennies on the dollar. Hopefully someone will remember history if we don't destroy ourselves completely. Over the last 150 years, the West has gone from human slavery to debt slavery. The "End Game" commenced a long time ago. The City of London does not care about getting repaid. It simply offers credit created by the borrowers promise to pay, which in turn must be collateralized with real wealth. Just pay the interest, the bankers are happy. Don't pay, and the bankers foreclose on your country and steal its resources and all available wealth of the population, and enslave it. The bankers who gathered on Jekyll island in November 1910 were totally aware of the importance of controlling the country’s money and that was the objective of their infamous secret meeting which laid the foundations to the Fed. The Fed is officially the Central Bank of the USA but it is a private bank, owned by private banks and for the benefit of private banks and bankers. By controlling a nation's debt, they control the government and its laws. "Give me control of a nation's money, and I care not who makes the laws" . They will come for your 401k first,no cash out,mandated UST holding,annuity only payouts,for your protection of course, and most sheep will accept it. Social Security has no money. Workers pay FICA taxes to the Social Security Admin , and the Social Security Admin turns it over to the US Treasury. In return, the US Treasury gives the Social Security Admin an IOU. So there is no pile of money sitting somewhere. just IOUs . Debt slavery is now a chronic condition which the world finds itself in. The word debt has the same roots as death and clearly has very dark connotations. Slavery means being owned and controlled by someone. What the bankers started on Jekyll Island has now enslaved the world in a debt and death grip from which there is no escape. Global debt of $230 trillion plus unfunded liabilities and derivatives takes us to over 2 Quadrillion debt and liabilities is just too big a weight to get rid of. THAT's why we had to cut interest today, got to kick that can down the road. Predict Negative Interest Rate Policy coming to a FED branch near you. It means you will be charged excessive amounts to keep money in the bank. Some advice from my Grandfather: "The Ground does not charge you to store Gold and Silver." Brilliant man, indeed.

