Bailouts and Crony Capitalism on Full Display As Money Continues to be Created Out of Thin Air https://youtu.be/RFBrhPD0GzA

Bailouts and Crony Capitalism on Full Display As Money Continues to be Created Out of Thin Air A false economy of fraud is created by seizing on a few positive numbers that can be spun and hyped to convince people all is well. Even as I'm writing this, a MarketWatch article just came out saying the U.S. stock-index futures were trading higher after a report on June retail sales came in stronger than expected. To that, I say, what do you expect, people are busy spending what they see as "free money." Sadly, people buying goods made in China from Amazon does little to enrich our communities or the American economy.
