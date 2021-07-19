👉The Collapse of the American Empire -- The End of Middle Class America https://youtu.be/PQq1koecbYY

Once upon a time , one person working could support a family of 4+ with a high-school education. What happened? Feminism, Mass 3rd world immigration, The FED and no Silver Dollar . Bad trade policy transferring virtually all manufacturing to China . It’s not hard to understand. Take trillions of dollars worth of economic activity, move it overseas, and funnel the profits to a tiny slice of society. Allow allies in Europe and Asia to keep their currencies weak, so that American workers can be called overpaid. Let finance dictate free trade for workers, but special privileges for themselves. And let the Fed gear every policy for the benefit of banks. Bye bye middle class, hello working poor. The poor got a lot poorer except for receiving government benefits. The rich have benefited greatly from all these asset bubbles. And the middle class hasn't benefited from either so it is effectively shrinking. The standard of living of the middle class is not what it used to be in the past. And whatever this standard is requires countless workarounds to achieve/hang on to. And requires multiple incomes to achieve a standard that used to be obtainable from just one spouse working. it now takes two income-earners to achieve the "middle class" status that was once obtainable from just one income earner - and, one of those income earners better work for some government organization if the family wants any real benefits, such as health care and a pension. Both spouses must work, because child day care are too expensive. there are no return on savings. and college tuition are confiscatory . We all know this from real-life experience in America: it pays to be either wealthy or low-income , especially if the household getting means-tested benefits also works in the black-market informal economy for cash. As for the middle 60%: you get nothing. The goal is to keep the peasants in their place. It's hard to be a stuck up self righteous elitist when a peasant can earn what you inherited. Elitist like to believe royalty must be in your blood and that's why they should be worshiped as gods while the little people find contentment groveling at their feet. When three men ,Gates, Buffet, and Bezos, have more wealth than the bottom 50% of the population in America COMBINED, something is wrong ! The Globalists must make you poor to control you. In 1929 before the Great Depression, Marriner Eccles described a lack of effective demand by saying: The United States economy is like a poker game where the chips have become concentrated in fewer and fewer hands, and where the other fellows can stay in the game only by borrowing. When their credit runs out the game will stop. The game stopped when players ran out of chips. The growth in inequality is a pox on the house of society. For decades the rich and powerful have been increasing grabbing a larger slice of the economic pie. Global Totalitarianism is the only thing on the menu, every government is controlled by the Fake Money Printers, period. Great Britain lost its empire when it became financially exhausted due in large part, to its insane decision to enter the two World Wars of the past century. To fight in those conflagrations drained Britain of its wealth and devastated it demographically which it, and the rest of Europe, has never recovered. The US is heading down a similar path of decline as it has squandered its wealth and treasure in the maintenance of an overseas empire while it has expanded its welfare state at home, meaning less wealth which can be tapped from an increasingly unproductive and parasitic populace. Couple this with an onerous tax burden, an inflationist monetary policy which has destroyed the purchasing power of the dollar, and gargantuan public debt and you have primed the country for a financial cataclysm. US sunset began in 1971 when the US Federal Reserve abandoned the gold standard. The USA honestly told everyone that we are not responsible for this paper and you will not receive any gold for this paper. Other countries did not demand their gold from US banks. This financial pyramid began to swing in the 90s. Then financial dealers used Europe, because their calculations were carried out in dollars. They printed too many dollars and this pyramid began to swing even more. The first to realize the precariousness of the British. Then other countries demanded their gold from US banks. But there is much less gold than declared and everyone did not get gold. Only stupidity and greed still support this swaying shaky pyramid. But the bubble cannot be inflated endlessly, and when it bursts, it will become very painful for everyone! All empires follow the same cycle. They begin with a population that has a strong work ethic and is self-reliant. Those people organize to form a nation of great strength based upon high productivity. This leads to expansion, generally based upon world trade. At some point, this gives rise to leaders who seek not to work in partnership with other nations, but to dominate them, and of course, this is when a great nation becomes an empire. The US began this stage under the flamboyant and aggressive Teddy Roosevelt. The twentieth century was the American century, and the US went from victory to victory, expanding its power. But the decline began in the 1960s, when the US started to pursue unwinnable wars, began the destruction of its currency, and began to expand its government into an all-powerful body. Still, this process tends to be protracted and the overall decline often takes decades. So, how does that square with the quote, “Empires fall from grace with alarming speed” . At some point in the near future, it’s likely that the US government will overplay its hand and aggress against a foe that either is stronger or has alliances that, collectively, make it stronger. The US will be entering into warfare at a time when it’s broke, and this will become apparent suddenly and dramatically. The final decline will occur with alarming speed. They don't call Afghanistan the "Ender of Empires" for nothing, America's greed is so foolish, & America's leaders are burning their own serfs with drugs, financial terrorism, incarceration, devastating perpetual poverty, and why anyone would want to join their military slave complex is beyond me. The money is fake, so we know that the "Decline" is just a way for The Power That Be to subjugate the masses further, and if you look at crime and homelessness in America you begin to see the decline all too clearly. There is only one way to rule 7 billion serfs, with crushing poverty via Fake Money (Which increases crime), drugs , and a law enforcement arm that can't be withstood. Sadly, some of the law enforcement has become more corrupt & criminal than many people in jail! The United States has become an anti-Christ culture, an anti-Christ social structure that allows and sustains the likes of Jeffery Epstein, same sex marriage, indoctrination of children into sexual perversions, in the order of Hugh Hefner and Larry Flynt, an immoral hellhole that has a declining birthrate and extreme marriage failure. The list is endless and toxic, with an absolute refusal to repent and forsake such behaviors and mandates of wickedness. What got America into trouble was when Americans who thought of themselves as being exceptional became exceptionally stupid. The best and the brightest have already left America. Any wonder why we now depend on Russia to send our astronauts up on their rockets into space, or depend on China, South Korea, and Japan for our electronic products, or why better health care is found in other places outside the U.S., why our educational system has become poorer than what it was 60 years ago . The United States has become anti-family, anti-moral and anti-Christian in an estranged hostility to decency, reasonableness and truth. Propaganda sustains a failed culture on edge with endless shithole social engineering insanity that cannot and will not know the simple truth of its own incremental self-destruction. The United States has become a fiat money printing anti-Christ corruption that directly funds a Wall Street whorehouse of criminality, lies and Bernie Madoff type manipulations while taxing its working class into poverty. What was once a Christian society of growth and blessing with vast economic distributions to a working middle class has now become capitalism seeking to keep itself alive at any expense. AIPAC, CUFI, anti-Christ political system have subverted a once great Christian United States into a shithole of eschatological insanity. Heresy prevails in the congregations. Organizations have become political instruments largely of self-dealing and obeisant recklessness beholden to the slobs that grant such license as long as no social reform comes from organizations chartered to do so. The sooner we get rid of this administration the better. Welcome America to your anti-Christ culture. The government of the United States is so infiltrated with corruption and evil that will never be really investigated, let alone drain the swamp. The U.S. is being taken down intentionally and with malice aforethought. NAFTA, CAFTA, open border policies from the last several presidents, freebies , discouraging family formation, Club of Rome . It's all pretty much out in the open now. I don't disagree the US is a failing empire, it should never have been an empire. It was never designed to be one and the crooks that ran us into the dirt did so intentionally. The U.S. is being taken down intentionally and with malice aforethought. NAFTA, CAFTA, open border policies from the last several presidents, freebies, discouraging family formation, Club of Rome . It is all pretty much out in the open now. I don't disagree the US is a failing empire, it should never have been an empire. It was never designed to be one and the crooks that ran us into the dirt did so intentionally. The US was lost when it allowed financiers to take over and oppress STEM workers and talented people. The takeover of a once great Western culture is nearly complete.
