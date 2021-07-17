👉The Fed is Warning that Temporary Inflation is Turning into an Inflation Inferno https://youtu.be/f5bN8HmjQFU

Powell sounded nervous yesterday in Congress about inflation expectations. Fed says they really focus on that and inflation expectations are getting hotter and hotter. It doesn’t matter what Powell says anymore. When a rabid dog kills your child, the owner denying it doesn’t change that fact. People are feeling the pain, and Powell lying about things does nothing to assuage them. The Fed can't reverse course without collapsing the United States government and the currency with it. They've pushed the system over the edge already, we're hanging on by our claws, prepare for the fall.
