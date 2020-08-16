Sunday, August 16, 2020
👉Gold : The Last Asset Standing in a World of Debased Fiat Currencies
The Fed promised unlimited monetary stimulus for both consumers and businesses, and the dollar began to fall. I think we are already seeing the start of the collapse of this dollar centered fiat system. Argentina in default, yet again, Turkey is spinning out of control and some Eurozone countries being propped up with funny money. Of course, the US, UK, and Japan have been doing the same; If the G20 agree a coordinated fiscal barrage of state aid they will hope that they can keep the system from fragmentation, but the inevitable stagflation will destroy what remains of any trust, and it everybody will be stampeding into Precious Metals. Nowadays, the Fed is not inclined to raise rates, although the gold price is rising because of the massive debt overhang. With a 26 trillion dollar debt, if rates were to go up to 10%, it would take 75% of tax revenues just to service the debt. And it's getting worse every day. Gold is a powerful determinant of interest rates and the value of other currencies and government bonds, the pretense of potentially infinite gold reserves that, "can be sold, leased out, used as collateral, employed to extinguish liabilities, and counted as bank capital," and is actually the seizure of infinite power by government. Gold is doing what has been doing for hundreds of years. Protecting and preserving purchasing power when the paper around it becomes worthless. Coming to a fiat currency near you soon. There are just a few ounces of silver per human ever mined, and not even 1 ounce of gold, but there is an abundance of paper. Last time I checked every physical ounce of gold in existence has 542 people who think they own it. Fiat Currency and Printing Currency lead to an oversupply of paper currency (like M2), and eventually, everyone gets paid more or bit-up prices, then the prices rise, and that is a type of consequences of inflation. The higher inflated prices result in higher costs, and inflation is taxation without representation. So always recall "inflation is taxation without representation." Inflated prices are a tax on all things fiat financed and fiat currency due to oversupply (printing). The reality is we do not have a monetary policy. We have DEBT policy and nothing more. Every dollar that exists in the world is a dollar of debt............producing "yield".......hence the need to remove the check and balance of a gold standard, so that unlimited debt can be created and yield can multiply. The dollar no longer offers yield to 99% of the population because the yield being earned by your pittance won't overcome the inflation that is eating it. Now only the 1% that has billions of debt slips of paper get a substantial amount of yield simply based on volume. Due to its lack of real yield, the debt dollar has become a negative drag on the world economy and its people. A real money policy would never allow this to happen. Men cannot control money. Money is a measuring device. Letting men control money is like allowing a contractor to quote you by the square foot and then allowing him to determine the measurement of a said square foot. You'd be screwed. Both parties need a way to determine and decide equally the size of a square foot. Making debt and calling it money has taken all the control of "money's" measuring ability (we call that value) and put it in the hands of the banksters. Banksters love debt because banksters love yield. Did it really take a genius to see what banksters would do to the value of money once it was based on debt? Inflation happens where there is too much money. We have Hyper Inflation in Wall Sreet. People have to pay hyper-inflated prices for Stocks. If they start inflating prices on products in the street, It will be Plain Old Gouging. The street is suffering from a lack of liquidity. Take a look around; people are trusting the banks with their money less and less. It's no longer an IF it will collapse, but when it collapses scenario. But the big banks are not going to fail. A quadrillion dollars will be mouse clicked into existence at the speed of light. What is failing is the economy and the political system. We already reached the end of growth in 2005. We are now in a cascading collapse. Dominoes are falling around the world. It is impossible to gauge the effect of millions of small businesses going under. We are going back to localized economies. Those economies are not prepared to meet the needs of megacities and their populations. But the more is magicked into existence, the less credibility it has, and the more holding dollars becomes undesirable as they loose value constantly. It is in a tailspin now, and soon zimbabwe dollars will be a better bet than US dollars! All fiat currencies only have value in so far as people believe they have value. As fiat starts to become worthless in a hyper-inflation, you don't care how much an ounce is, you just have to get that ounce. Gold's value never changes. The value of currencies fluctuate, but gold is constant. The measuring stick for all currencies, the original money. Using mass liquidation to crater the price of gold and force thinly-margined, weak longs off their positions is a classic COMEX raid on the gold and silver markets. The latest raid on gold began on Friday and continued through Tuesday. When all was said and done, more than $200 got knocked off the price, peak to trough. What the COMEX did in 2011 to squash the gold and silver rally? They raised the price to hold a contract overnight, and if the holders were not able to immediately provide needed funds, their positions were liquidated on the open market. Then they did it AGAIN within a couple of days coupled with a huge blind, naked short raid. Also, the bullion banks dumped a tremendous amount of gold and silver on the open market at amazingly at the same time. We haven't seen these actions yet, but just know they're in the toolbox. Play with paper or leverage, and you will get burned and burned badly. A few more delivery cycles of 200k+ contracts and the game is over. With refinery supply chains considerably weakened due to China Flu shutdown/slowdowns, even the Swiss and the LBMA will not be able to bail out the COMEX clearinghouse. If China and/or Russia are the ones standing for delivery on COMEX, it kills two birds with one stone. They get the supply they are looking to accumulate anyway, and it will also considerably weaken faith in the Fed's dollar as gold prices fly. In the end, the market always wins. It seems unlikely to me that if the COMEX fails that hedgers would continue to use it. What incentive would they have to use a market that has zero ties to the underlying and can be priced by a whim? What does "contract for difference" even mean? If the value of the contract vaporizes, why would there be any demand for it at all? I think the COMEX will have to get real or go away. Russia and China both have more than 40 thousand tonnes in gold reserves. The admitted reserves are just the gold used as doorstops. Real gold reserve figures have a higher security clearance than nuke launch codes. In regimes where central bank credibility is under fire as well as complete political dysfunction in both D.C. and Brussels, the desire to keep gold from making headlines is key to extending that credibility through the crisis period. Silver will see $40 before the year-end. There is no denying what is coming, so much so that even the old Warren Buffett has bought into Barrick. Warren bought into a substantial chunk of Barrick in that he’s well aware of the physical shortages. Even in Turkey, people scooped up bullion worth $7 billion in just a fortnight while their currency went up in flames. They are choosing gold over the dollar because the dollar has also been tumbling against gold in recent weeks due to the Fed's constant debasing of the greenback. Inflation will be inevitable, and the eventual transition to a new currency will create panic with black money, and cash under mattresses converted to precious metals for the preservation of wealth. The new financial system will transition to a form of socialism where we get a minimum amount of credits paid periodically, whether we are working or not. I would rather have something alternative in case I need to barter, or I get locked out of the system for 'misbehavior.' People in Turkey are now selling their cars or houses to invest in gold. It appears the Turkish people know that gold is money, so they act accordingly. Too bad for them, they waited so long when they should've been buying gold years ago. It's going to be the same here in America; people will panic when the dollar collapses and want to buy gold. But by that time, it will be as Mike Maloney says, unobtanium. It's coming here, but I'm afraid most aren't prepared so they'll resort to violence when it gets really bad. Euro next, then Pound, then the US Dollar. Tik-tok, tik-tok, tik-tok. The digital currency that is coming will not be Bitcoin or any of the other current cryptos. It will be issued by the central bank while they abolish cash. That means you can do nothing without the government knowing, and then later, if you misbehave, they will freeze your account. Warren Buffett just dumped all his financials stock and bought Gold too. The bank runs are just getting started. And I forecast a very lean Christmas and new year for those that didn't shift to precious physical metals. Just wait until the housing market implodes again. That's when the real FUN begins. You are getting your warning right now. Don't ignore it. Uncle Warren just sold Goldman Sachs and bought Barrick Gold. Everybody should buy gold and silver because all the currencies are depreciating against gold and silver, and this trend will continue in the near future. And get physical in your possession. Your gold in the bank is even easier to steal than (not backed by gold) gold ETF in the US. You know what will happen one day? The Government will say: sorry folks, but we have to use YOUR gold to save the country. But no worry, you will get paper money instead! Just think of what happened in Cyprus a few years ago. This will be no different. By agreeing to take interest on gold you deposited in the bank, you basically have signed the agreement that you INVESTED in the bank with all resulting consequences. From the law point of view, it is no different than buying common shares of the bank with all resulting liabilities to you. In short, it means that if the bank goes down, your gold will be used to keep it solvent or to pay investors in the bank if it was liquidated. You can be sure that you will be the last to get anything remaining of it. In other words, your gold is now a lawful bank asset, not yours! This is exactly what has happened in Cyprus, and again, this is the law. It’s a global con being played on every common folk around the world. So, given the choice, worthless Benjamins, or shiny metal from God? The attraction to the shiny is built into our DNA, so unless you need some worthless paper to light a fire to cook your dinner rat or dinner possum. Depending on whether you are a city dweller or a country dweller. Then I can assure you; my pet rocks are worth more than your paper. Good luck finding physical gold or silver actually anywhere in stock. They are now very limited and obtainable only at extreme premiums over spot. Same as guns and ammunition. That is the preview of the coming main event. We are at the beginning of the end of all paper currencies. It may take a year or two, but there will be no recovery. All currencies will slowly depreciate, but in the end, they will be falling like a rock. Just like in Zimbabwe, Venezuela, and now Turkey. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. 