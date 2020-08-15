Saturday, August 15, 2020
👉Charles Nenner Warns : The Coming Market Crash will be much worse than what people think !!
👉Charles Nenner Warns : The Coming Market Crash will be much worse than what people think !!
Charles Nenner Warns The Coming Market Crash will be much worse than what people think !! Today we have a distinguished guest, the legendary market analyst Charles Nenner, President of Charles Nenner Research : https://www.charlesnenner.com/ free-trial Charles Nenner is a Technical Analyst. A medical doctor, a geopolitical and financial cycle expert. He has been an analyst for over 30 years - including providing analysis from his unique models for Goldman Sachs for almost 15 years. In 2001, Charles Nenner founded and was president of the Charles Nenner Research Center. Mr. Nenner has provided his independent market research to the following entities worldwide: hedge funds, banks, brokerage firms, family offices, and individual clients. Charles Nenner uses advanced mathematical models/algorithms to identify profitable patterns in the market, such as the Fibonacci ratio, the Golden Mean.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment