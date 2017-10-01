END TIMES SIGNS: LATEST & CURRENT WORLD NEWS (July 20, 2018)
America worships the god money. Gaza get their water cut off by Israel and power for most of the day. How would you act if Russia cut your water and power off for half the day? Let's not all forget who started attacking who. Israel did the King David terror attack and blamed it on arabs, which is well documented...Israel keeps building over land they are not supposed to. Israel doesn't get UN inspectors like the others do. Jesus: John 8:44 Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it. Just cause your a Christian does not mean you have to support a terror group like Israel...
Posted by Bob Chapman
