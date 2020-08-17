Monday, August 17, 2020
Most Businesses will never Recover from what's Coming !!
Permanent business closures are rising. Americans owe billions in back rent. A third of Americans had unpaid housing bills in August. Small businesses are getting crushed. There is an increasing number of mortgage delinquencies. There is a rising number of over-leveraged zombie companies. The entire house of cards that is the U.S. economy is crumbling. A tsunami of defaults and bankruptcies are on the horizon. In fact, bankruptcies are already on track for a ten year high. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, 424 companies had filed for bankruptcy as of August 9. This exceeds the number of bankruptcy filing for any comparable period since 2010. Consumer bankruptcies under Chapters 7 and 13 are still at extreme lows for the cycle. After all consumers are getting free money and can't be evicted, wait at least another year for that dam to really break. It will take another six months for the property tax receipts to crash. Then comes the Government worker layoffs. It's coming. The collapse is happening now. It's not a single event, but a drawn-out process. Slowly, then all at once. Most businesses will never recover. Lives have been wrecked; many will find their existence permanently impaired. The talk of a V shaped recovery is utterly tone-deaf. And even if lives could recover in such a fashion, we are not anywhere near the end of this nightmare. My guess is that none of us really understand what the bottom is going to look like, but it will be one for the history books. Doom, Destruction, Annihilation, Ruin, Fear! This economy has been decimated!! There will be the most challenging economic times that any of us have endured going forward. Not trying to alarm but to ask you to prepare as the media is still not telling us of the real damage that has been inflicted on our economy. The amount of small businesses lost is staggering, and the real unemployment rate is 30% plus. The stock market is the main recipient of FED aid. The Rich getting Richer. And do not let this fool you. Our economy is dead, and soon it will be impossible to tell us otherwise!! This is the NEW AMERICA!!! The Fed never pursued a policy of stable prices. The purchasing power of the US Dollar has gone down by 98pc since the Fed was installed. The objective of the Fed is to extract as much wealth as possible from the American people for the benefit of the banksters and trillionaires. Everything else is propaganda. The endgame was clear from the beginning. It is pure mathematics. We are already seeing the money printing go into the hands of regular people with weekly checks of $600 and stimulus checks. This is not quite like the last time. This time around, it's not just QE; it is helicopter money. It does not trickle down, and they knew it all along that more QE does not fix the issue, it actually makes it much worse. Helicopter money is a last-ditch attempt to kick the can down the road for just a little longer. The central bank is an unnecessary middle man between the government and the people. Big Bank, Big Government, and Big Business always suck the life out the system in the name of More profit when they get together. We have Laws against Conflict of interest (like the one for the FED), But no one enforces them. The objective of the Fed is to extract as much wealth as possible from the American people for the benefit of the banksters and trillionaires. Everything else is propaganda. The endgame was clear from the beginning. It is pure mathematics. We are already seeing the money printing go into the hands of regular people with weekly checks of $600 and stimulus checks. This is not quite like the last time. This time around, it's not just QE; it is helicopter money. It does not trickle down, and they knew it all along that more QE does not fix the issue, it actually makes it much worse. Helicopter money is a last-ditch attempt to kick the can down the road for just a little longer. The central bank is an unnecessary middle man between the government and the people. Big Bank, Big Government, and Big Business always suck the life out the system in the name of More profit when they get together. We have Laws against Conflict of interest (like the one for the FED), But no one enforces them. Law enforcement is on the Take in the name of their 401K. Forty-nine years ago, when the gold standard was dropped, global debt amounted to 10 trillion, and today it is approaching 270 trillion. But central banks have more than 20 trillion of overpriced assets on their balance sheets to prop up propaganda indexes and to naked short 2.5 years of precious metals production in 1 day. But it doesn't matter anymore. The game is over, and they know it. There's a passage in Ernest Hemingway's novel The Sun Also Rises in which a character named Mike is asked how he went bankrupt. Two ways, he answers. “Gradually, then suddenly.” We are in the gradual phase right now. Anybody can survive a few months. Longer than that and the unfortunate will begin to slide into destitution, homelessness, etc. It seems that a 2nd reset will be the real reset. The first one will be a government/bankster creation, and it will fail. It is not until mother nature's reset that a real reset will be upon us. A reset requires that debt mostly disappears. But how is it determined who takes the hit for holding debt as an asset? Those debt-assets are spread out everywhere. It seems that if the debt is denominated in dollars, and the US Dollar enters rapid inflation, the debt disappears in a natural way because debt can be paid off in the US Dollar of declining value. The proverbial wheelbarrow of cash that could buy a loaf of bread can simply be steered to the bank to pay off a mortgage. That is mother nature's form of a reset. That one will not happen by design or edict. It will happen when there is nothing else left that can happen. In the meantime, the first attempted reset will likely be new fiat money, probably a crypto. The banksters are not just going to free all the debt slaves by accepting worthless US Dollar fiat for cancellation of their debt. They will use their political influence to get that debt converted to the new fiat by law. This keeps the shackles on the slaves. This must all fail for the real reset to happen. The illusion of a V recovery was only ever a reflection of a partial reopening of the economy with an inevitable "Large number" bounce off the bottom. But the math-challenged can't understand that a 50% drop from 100 to 50 requires a 100% increase from 50 to 100 just to get back to the same point, without even allowing for the lost output in between. V-recoveries only happen when temporary "Non-economic" factors disrupt the economy. That isn't the case. The economy was turning down since late 2018, and the pandemic just accelerated the decline. There was already real economic damage occurring, and the lockdowns have created real second and third-order damage, which is just now starting to become visible. The real trouble starts only when it is no longer possible to hide the fact that the economy is screwed, and there is NO recovery. We are at the start of a very ugly period in our history. It is important to remember that it is not uncommon to see a time lag before the impact of events is truly revealed. Before this is over, a lot of people will be surprised and shocked by the reality that unfolds. Small businesses have taken the brunt of this assault. The demise of millions of small businesses underlines the bleak picture we face. This means unpaid rents and more empty storefronts as Main Street withers on the vine. Until now, much of the damage has been masked by a massive government giveaway. Unfortunately, the damage all this has wrought will become apparent over the coming months from the strong headwinds facing our economy. We have reached a point in human evolution where wars and paper currency have passed their expiration date. Bring on peace and coinage, and let's rebuild civilization that respects each other’s culture. All this cancel culture nonsense is not working out. Forty million Americans expected to be homeless by the end of the year with acceleration in evictions in September. It's the thousands of moms and pops in little strip malls across the country. They live hand to mouth as it is. Already pretty leveraged. They are gone for good. I am wondering right now if they can hang on to their home until they figure something out. And Trump's war on China will lead to the greater cost of goods manufactured in China or has a Chinese made component. Which means all the goods we need. Thus the cost of most things will rise, especially for low, middle-income people. And the Cost of small business sales rises, and the volume of sales continues to fall. It will take many years to bring back manufacturing, and even then, the cost will be much higher than now. Thus the new normal of fixed high unemployment and fewer small business will only get worse. Accelerated by the war on China by Pompeo. Manufacturing will not return to the US any time soon. It will be from Mexico, Vietnam, India, Africa, etc. As policies disadvantage China but not necessarily offshoring so much. It's time to focus on the micro.Meaning you, your family, your job or business, your immediate community (town, city), and work upwards and outwards from there because everybody's different, everybody has a different financial condition, and everybody has different goals. Start with any unsecured credit. Stop paying it immediately. Whether you max out on silver, gold, or prep items is up to you. The banks will never come after you unless you default on a huge number ($30k or more). Even if they get a judgment, they become judgment-proof. The banks got bailed out in 2008-09, they've already gotten trillions from the Fed this go-round, so EFFF them. Next, eliminate any unnecessary expenses, like a big cable bill, Starbucks, paying $14.95 a pound for steak, etc. Deal with local taxing authorities. When Real Estate prices begin to fall - they will - you will want to revisit your assessment. If you have kids in school, pull them out. Homeschool, private school, work something out with neighbors, just get them out because public schools suck. Period. Then go to your taxing authorities, and if school taxes are part of your property tax, challenge them. Your kids aren't in school, don't pay that portion, but put money aside in case they decide to foreclose (doubtful). Your business, if you have one, will change dramatically. You'll make less, probably, so you have to cut where you can. If you have a good job, work hard, become the go-to guy. It will keep you going as times get tougher. Without a doubt, and this should be number 1 or 2 on the list, START A GARDEN. Grow at least some of your own food. It's healthier than what you get in stores, and working outside is good for you. If you don't want to buy gold, then pick up some nice, quiet, and possibly productive land. It will probably come in handy sooner than later. Your only hope is to establish a homestead in the rural outback before the big cities collapse, and the mayhem stretches to the surrounding suburbs. Things are going to get real.
