Sunday, June 28, 2020
👉This is Why More Americans Are Escaping The Big Cities - The Exodus is Massive
The real economy became irrelevant a long time ago. After the tech Ponzi, there came the housing Ponzi; there came the gig Ponzi; there comes the printing press gambling Ponzi. This is the beginning of depression on a 1929 scale. More than 46 million Americans have now filed new claims for unemployment benefits since this pandemic first began. More than 100,000 businesses have permanently shut their doors, and U.S. consumers have skipped payments on more than 100 million loans. It is an economic meltdown of unprecedented size and scope, and many more months of extreme economic pain lie ahead of us. On top of everything else, we are in an election year, and even a very small spark could set off more rioting, looting, and violence. They covered up the fake economy for ten years since the last financial implosion by flooding the market with trillions of dollars gifted to the banksters. The purpose of the pandemic is to give trillions of more dollars to the banksters, give Big Pharma free money to develop a vaccine we do not need or want, to bail out the corporations' debt used for stock buybacks, and to bailout CME. The banksters forcing the equity markets up does not help the economy but increases inflation on the items we need. Shelter, food, medical, and education. This pandemic has people reanalyzing a lot of things, including where they want to live. For some, that means asking if it's time to move out of big cities. Tons of people have been leaving long before this pandemic started! Those who left would be foolish to come back. Crime has been going up since the beginning of this year, and now the cost of living is going to skyrocket. If you are a homeowner or business owner in a big city, you are in big trouble. Restaurants, bars, shopping, etc. closed due to COVID power-mad mayors. Looting and rioting. Degraded city services. Defunded police. Streets not safe. The tax base has been voluntarily destroyed. But pensions will be paid. Your property taxes are about to go from insane to ludicrous. Riots and looting will make people with wealth want to escape. If you have a consumer-based economy, don’t screw over your consumers. Those that can get out are getting out to the outer suburbs or small to mid-cities with some sanity left to battle the thugs. At this point, tensions are so high in this country that a recent survey found that 34 percent of all Americans believe that there could be a civil war within the next five years. The big cities are becoming uninhabitable, lawless cesspools. The pandemic has forced many people across the country to work from home, and city dwellers are now considering leaving high rents behind if their remote jobs continue. Living in a big city is way overrated. Sky-high rent to live in a shoebox. COVID-19 and protests have created a shelter in place and curfews in huge cities. With the sudden ability to work remotely, many employees are now skipping town. The city is an overpriced, overrated cesspool with terrible schools. If you can move away and keep that salary, it’s a no brainer. Big city living means big expenses, and why pay so much for a box? So many wealthy and middle-class people are rushing to move away from the big cities that it is creating a bit of a “real estate boom” in many suburban areas, small towns, and rural communities. There is low to no demand to buy in a big city now. It will only get worse too. Very hard to sell a house or rent commercial space without significant price cuts. Stunning new data shows a mass migration from cities to suburbs as commercial real estate faces a nightmare perfect storm. The most truly screwed are those who purchased expensive and/or fixer-upper homes or started a small business, with all life savings, in “gentrification” neighborhoods expecting that sweet equity. The surge in violent crime is expected to supercharge a trend of New Yorkers fleeing the metro for rural communities in New York and New Jersey. New York City, for example, gets its money from the stock exchange and tourism, and already tourism is non-existent. It will have to raise taxes, and people will move out.No one that has half a brain is going to eat in these Chinese restaurants anymore.No one's going to go to these bars and restaurants as they did before. People will not stay in New York City where they can be beaten up by the police officer at any street corner for talking to a friend. The exodus from the big cities will be massive. People should learn how amazing it is to have a property and live away from the inner city chaos. Have time and space for your family. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to smash that like button. It will spiral out of control faster when office workers who supported businesses disappear permanently from the streets. So will joblessness. And Silicon Valley will still push their narrative that they are for equality and fair society. Bezos will drop the occasional customer over an “all lives matter” semantics game while firing workers who asked for corona protections, pushing down wages, and taking jobs, and he’s a hero? What world do we live in? In the ’50s, there was a “flight” to the suburbs. 70’s trend began to revitalize downtown. All for naught, it seems. Digitally controlled market Digitally controlled gold/silver through certificates. Encourage the virus fear. Defund the police and fund the Antifa. Open the retail business and but only service limited customers. Stay home for an extra bonus check. Print federal reserve notes. Kill the buying power of your hard-earned currency. Close small groceries, but let Amazon, Walmart, and giant stores operate. Monopoly works well for the billionaires. Have everyone vaccinated with toxins as part of the agenda. It appears we have been shamed into who we are as a country and all the trials and sacrifices people have made. We should be ashamed of our history and the republic we have built for two centuries. We should erase our history and not have it taught in schools. We were not perfect and still are not to this day, but we are way better off than many other nations in this world. I fear we have become weak and are losing the republic, and it appears this is what some want. We are being destroyed from within. I am sad for us as we have lost our pride in America. We are seen as weak by our enemies, and as we become weaker, we will become attacked from the outside. I am embarrassed and saddened of what has become of us, and erasing our history is just the beginning of the fall. I fear things will get much worse. Maybe we should all reflect on the true meaning of the 4th of July as it is not about fireworks. The same men who gave us our independence are now having their monuments removed and destroyed, we have lost our backbone and became a bunch of weak, whiny people who feel they should be entitled and not have to work hard. We have become divided by the very people we have entrusted to hold us together. This is not about left and right. It is about unity, and we no longer have none being poisoned by our own politicians and media. A politician was meant to be a position of servitude, a representative of the people, but instead, we allowed them to create their own little cabal of getting rich quick scheme, and today is the result of allowing the government to create this whole situation! 