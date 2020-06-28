Sunday, June 28, 2020

A Second Wave of Lockdowns Worse than The First







The constant drumbeat of headlines designed to convince people to adopt new draconian government controls is more of less exactly the same as what it was back in March. Arizona "lost control of the epidemic" one headline proclaims, while another insists "ICU beds full." A government bureaucrat in Texas says the situation is "apocalyptic" and Bloomberg dutifully features the word in its headline. The governor of California is threatening another stay-at-home order. The Texas governor has re-imposed some restrictions. Florida has "paused" its scaling back of lockdown edicts.






