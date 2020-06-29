👉Half The US Population is Now Jobless !! - 👉Half The US Population is Now Jobless !! It looks like the plan to implode the US economy and turn it into a despotic Socialist regime is going well. The...
Monday, June 29, 2020
👉Half The US Population is Now Jobless !!
👉Half The US Population is Now Jobless !!
It looks like the plan to implode the US economy and turn it into a despotic Socialist regime is going well. The economy is eating itself. The vicious circle has no end, but the total collapse of the cards house. Nearly half the U.S. population is now jobless. The employment-population ratio — the number of employed people as a percentage of the U.S. adult population — plunged to 52.8% in May, meaning 47.2% of Americans are jobless, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics. As the coronavirus-induced shutdowns tore through the labor market, the share of the population employed dropped sharply from a recent high of 61.2% in January, farther away from a post-war record of 64.7% in 2000. 7.7 million jobs were lost in Hospitality and Leisure last month alone, 2.5 million in Education and Health, with 2 million in Retail and another 2 million in Professional Services. These sectors are unlikely to recover fast and enough to compensate for the job losses of the past month and even less likely to see the same level of wages of 2019. Credit card delinquencies are rising, and retail sales are going to see a very modest recovery because household debt is increasing, wages are under pressure, and most citizens are changing their consumption patterns, looking to strengthen their savings in case another shock arrives. Corporate debt is rising to new records due to the collapse in operating revenues. As such, companies will likely take all possible measures to conserve cash flow, reduce expenditure, and be prudent about hiring decisions. This will lead to slower job creation and investment even once the economy reopens. Tax increases are likely to affect recovery. The government deficit is soaring, with the Treasury looking at $2 trillion of new debt in 2020 due to the measures implemented to combat the economic impact of coronavirus. If taxes rise significantly, what is already a weak outlook for capital expenditure and job creation is likely to worsen. The U.S. has been overrun by illegals, FED debasement of the currency, crushing national, state, corporate and personal debts, the celebration of aberrant behaviors, increased drug use, defunct trade policies, open borders, and political tribalism. The US is in decline indeed. We have major issues with our economic and social structure. Our morals are in decline, and people want to sustain financially robust, but possibly immoral, lifestyles without necessarily having to do the "grunt" work, i.e., the dirty jobs. And our leadership betrayed us, both government and business leadership, by shipping and allowing our technology and basic economic things that sustain us to go into foreign control, much of it in countries much less moral than we even are. So we have spoiled brats running around rioting and looting instead of working together in an equalitarian society. That's more fulfilling to them than doing the "hard work" or believing moral principles that sustain a society, not decay it... And our "leaders" still run things to make it personally profitable for them, obscenely so, while pretending to be acting in the interests of our society as a whole. The President of the World Economic Forum declared this week: "A Great Reset of free-market Capitalism must occur. A fundamental revamp of "all" aspects of human society and industries from gas to transportation to education must be fundamentally transformed." And don't forget a couple of months back when a former vaccine expert from the government claimed that this winter would be our "darkest winter," harkening back to the original Dark Winter smallpox attack simulations of the early 2000s. Our globalist controlled governments and media need to open the economy and stop killing the world's citizens with this quarantine lockdown on the pretext of a cold virus named COVID-19. The masks and social distancing are hurting our physical and mental health, and the damage to the economy is becoming irreparable - food lines are just one of the hundreds of social problems we are creating with these lockdowns. By a thousand times or more, the lockdowns are more deadly than COVID. In other news, the Fed announced that in order to support the ailing restaurant industry, it would begin purchasing 7.5 billion worth of pizza every day. The next step will be hiring nail specialists to polish chicken claws. The Fed needs to stay out of the market. The market is supposed to be a free market, i.e., not manipulated. The Fed has pumped so much money into the market by so many outlets that it is hard to determine what's what with the market. The Fed is interfering with our ability to apply fundamental investment analysis. The FED is picking winners and losers. Why would ANYONE without the inside track have their money in these markets??? This is ALL going to end BADLY for EVERYONE. There is no longer a relationship between the stock price and the overall health of the economy. The value of a company's shares isn't related to the company. It is related to day traders looking for an immediate profit. Stock shares have become the same as oil, where the sneeze of a sheik can send the price of oil thru the roof. The vast majority of citizens have no stake in the stock market. When you are living hand to mouth, investing is an impossible luxury. When this bubble bursts, it will be the biggest economic disaster in centuries. The mother of all depressions is brewing, and the US stock will collapse by 90%. The rise of globalism depends upon our decline. A strong America threatens any possibility of the imposition of globalist controls. American economy must be crushed along with the dollar. Deliberate, of course. Depression v2 is coming, are you prepared? Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to smash that like button. And as You know friends, google has demonetized this channel, so now I rely totally on your donations to keep this channel functional, as you know it takes a crazy amount of research and time to bring you this content on a daily basis, so I hope you consider helping with whatever donation you can afford. Thank You. The only reason why the Fed is buying corporate debt is that no one else will, and it is the only way to artificially prop up the markets because all these stinkers at some point very soon (probably before labor day) are going to mega tank.The trump economy is totally fake and will have a real correction that no stimulus will be able to fix. Sell your junk corporate debt to the money printing-fed, then use the proceeds to buy back shares. Brilliant. More than one way to keep the stock bubble inflated. There is no free market It has been bought and paid for by our masters. The Markets are now reflecting Government Manipulation to influence Share-Prices to drive up the S&P 500 to influence voters that think a UP Market means Jobs. It is all a bunch of Roguery. Here are some Terms for those that don't understand wall st. : Stimulus: corporate welfare, Repo market: corporate welfare, Main street lending: Corporate Welfare, Junk ETF w/ Blackrock: corporate welfare, Individual Bond buying of major corporations: corporate welfare. The Fed: Plug. This is crazy Corporate socialist cronyism Disguised as A emergency situation to save capitalism. This will turn out great for the fed and the mega-wealthy, but Joe and Jane taxpayer will get shafted with the bill again. The general public needs to demand an end to the fed before they totally destroy what is left of the middle class. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my back up channels, I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe and healthy friends!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- June (54)
- May (60)
- April (49)
- March (87)
- February (139)
- January (132)
- December (124)
- November (191)
- October (254)
- September (261)
- August (293)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
👉Half The US Population is Now Jobless !! - 👉Half The US Population is Now Jobless !! It looks like the plan to implode the US economy and turn it into a despotic Socialist regime is going well. The...
-
👉Half The US Population is Now Jobless !! - 👉Half The US Population is Now Jobless !! It looks like the plan to implode the US economy and turn it into a despotic Socialist regime is going well. The...
-
👉Half The US Population is Now Jobless !! - 👉Half The US Population is Now Jobless !! It looks like the plan to implode the US economy and turn it into a despotic Socialist regime is going well. The...
No comments:
Post a Comment