We Just Witnessed The Largest Single Day Stock Market Point Crash In History - We Just Witnessed The Largest Single Day Stock Market Point Crash In History It has happened again. On Thursday the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2,352...
Thursday, March 12, 2020
Trump is living in denial calling coronavirus Fake News.
U.S. federal response to coronavirus a 'fiasco,' says global health expert
As the novel coronavirus pandemic takes hold in the U.S., some Americans are expressing concerns over how the government is handling the situation, the availability of testing kits and the U.S. response in comparison to that of other countries. Dr. Ashish Jha of the Harvard Global Health Institute joins Judy Woodruff to discuss the “deeply disappointing” U.S. management of the outbreak.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
