Thursday, March 12, 2020
We Just Witnessed The Largest Single Day Stock Market Point Crash In History
We Just Witnessed The Largest Single Day Stock Market Point Crash In History It has happened again. On Thursday the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2,352 points, which was the largest single day stock market point crash in history. Of course the old record only lasted for three days, because on Monday the Dow dropped 2,013 points. And on Wednesday, we actually witnessed the third largest single day stock market point crash in history. So the three worst days in the history of the U.S. stock market (on a point basis) have all happened this week. On a percentage basis, the stunning decline that we witnessed on Thursday was the worst day for the Dow since the horrifying market crash of 1987. Wall Street is in a tremendous state of panic right now, and nobody is quite sure when this will end. Needless to say, this frenzy of selling is being driven by fear of the coronavirus…
