We Just Witnessed The Largest Single Day Stock Market Point Crash In History
Thursday, March 12, 2020
Fear Of The Coronavirus Is Causing A Stock Market Apocalypse -- Economic Collapse 2020
In all of U.S. history, we have never seen the Dow Jones Industrial Average go from an all-time high to a bear market as quickly as we just did. As I keep reminding my viewers, the stock market is all about how investors view the future. Early this year, extremely irrational optimism about the future pushed stock prices to the most overvalued levels that we have ever seen, but now things have completely changed. Fear of the coronavirus has many investors fearing an imminent economic crisis, and we have seen volatility on Wall Street that is absolutely insane. On Monday we witnessed the largest single day point decline in the history of the Dow, on Tuesday stocks came roaring back, and then on Wednesday we witnessed the second largest single day point decline in the history of the Dow. As I have previously explained numerous times, we see huge waves of momentum during any stock market crash, and I am sure we will see many more as this current implosion continues to play out. On Wednesday, the Dow closed at 23553.22, which represented a 20.3 percent decline from the peak on February 12th. The bull market that began on March 9th, 2009 has finally ended, and U.S. stocks are off to their worst start for a year since the last financial crisis. But less than 5,000 people around the globe have died from this virus so far. If we are seeing this much fear now, what is going to happen if millions of people start dying?
