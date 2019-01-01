5G Is The Ultimate Directed Energy Weapon System to End Life on Earth says Dr. Katherine Horton #5G - The Game Over sign is flashing now . The biosphere is collapsing; crops are failing worldwide; weather weaponry is being used 24/7 all over the planet to c...
Why the 2008 Housing Crisis Recovery Is Just an Illusion (w/ Keith Jurow)
Is the U.S. housing market on the precipice of another price collapse? Real estate analyst Keith Jurow tells the story of the last ten years of the housing market — utilizing a very different framework than most commentators rely on. Jurow breaks down the data, unpacks the risks that may threaten home prices, and provides his view of where the housing industry is headed. Filmed on March 26, 2019 in New York.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
