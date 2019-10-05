5G Is The Ultimate Directed Energy Weapon System to End Life on Earth says Dr. Katherine Horton #5G - The Game Over sign is flashing now . The biosphere is collapsing; crops are failing worldwide; weather weaponry is being used 24/7 all over the planet to c...
5G Is The Ultimate Directed Energy Weapon System to End Life on Earth says Dr. Katherine Horton #5G
The Game Over sign is flashing now . The biosphere is collapsing; crops are failing worldwide; weather weaponry is being used 24/7 all over the planet to create disastrous weather . The humanity stands on the precipice of annihilation through the cascading effects of societal collapse. If there is a chinese like "social credit score" coming to the US . God knows I'll be in big trouble. I have been very vocal online for years now, as have millions of others. I personally am terrified of 5G, for I am certain I am already a targeted individual based upon my experiences over time. I am not able to square up these two scenarios: 5G global roll-out, and complete biosphere collapse and ensuing extinction of all species. Planetary warming is going to now increase exponentially due to geoengineering, methane expulsion and CO2 . These factors spell doom for agriculture, and hence, humanity. So one has to ask oneself: why are these bastards going to all this trouble with the 5G systems when we are ALREADY on the verge of extinction ! One hand doesn't seem to know what the other is doing. Welcome to The Atlantis Report . Is the new 5G communications system a directed-energy weapons system covertly backed by an élite Nazi-continuum Satanist faction? And is 5G designed to deliver both untraceable individual assassinations and genocide-level human depopulation events ! Dr Katherine Horton and her associates think it may be. Katherine Horton is an Oxford-trained particle physicist who has worked at DESY (Hamburg) and CERN (Geneva). She says there are indications that the rapid implementation of 5G currently underway may be related to its application as a Directed Energy Weapons system and as infrastructure to interface with non-consensually implanted human body chips. In addition to chip implants, 5G also targets smart phones, smart refrigerators, smart speakers, smart utility meters, heart pacemakers, car satnavs, passenger plane autopilots, tablets, laptops, wireless routers and anything fitted with tracking devices such as secure keyrings and bank cards. On this view, 5G appears to have the capacity to be a worldwide body control and instant kill weapons system. And it is being erected all around us right now. Already the 5G antennae are as dense as one every 50-100m in the neighbourhoods where the system is being deployed. 5G is presented to the public as a benevolent new technology which will bring rapid wireless data and internet connections to the whole world. It is also being presented as a natural technological evolution from 3G and 4G. It is not. 5G is a covert step-change category innovation. Recent research indicates the obvious. There should be great cause for concern with regard to the likely risks of human exposure to high levels of deliberately unregulated electromagnetic radiation. For example, exactly the same frequencies used by the US Department of Defense in crowd-control weapons form the foundation of the 5G network. Strong links are becoming apparent between 5G-type electromagnetic radiation, cancer activation and brain abnormalities. For this reason similar dangerous technologies are banned in hospital nurseries and elementary schools across several countries in Europe. Children are particularly vulnerable to fundamental deep damage by the 5G-style EMR ouput. It is claimed that the 5G system is being used to kill and injure people right now. Katherine Horton reports that she is regularly targeted by the columnated pulses of this technology herself, often on a daily basis. Someone has decided that she knows too much and cannot be allowed to live. Unlike 3G and 4G, 5G is a a pulsed columnated system. A remote computer can dial up or dial down both the energy-level of the 5G radiation being deployed and the pulse frequency with which it invisibly zaps its selected targets. Dr. Horton describes the 5G technology as follow : I think the average person struggles so much understanding what all this is about and that’s what they [Global Elite] are banking on. So they are banking on the fact that, for example, there is a very simple con hidden in this marketing ploy that is 5G. For example when they brought up 3G and 4G, everybody assumes that 5G is just a better 3 and 4G so what’s all this fuss about. Is it just Luddites who are just, you know, they just, they are scared, and they are tree-huggers, and they just don’t really enjoy watching happy kitten videos super-fast on their phone! But that’s not what it is. So 5G is a fundamentally different system. I think what I would like to do is to take all the people who are maybe even more overwhelmed than I am, you know, I want to pick them up where they’re at, maybe, and then bring them up to speed and tell them everything I know, so by the end of the they at least know what I think and what I know, so that they can make up their own mind what they think. And there’s several discoveries I had, trying to research the subject, and I should say that my main focus is not even 5G or 5G campaigning. My main focus is campaigning to have all the Directed Energy Weapons systems shut down, which includes also satellite weaponry, weaponry hidden in cars, weapons carried by gangstalkers in rucksacks, and all this sort of stuff and out of all that, 5G is, if you like, the state system. It encapsulates everything. It can do a bit of everything and it will be everywhere. So your 5G system is like a gangstalker with a Directed Energy Weapon in his rucksack who shoots you in the face as you’re walking behind him, you know, on the pavement for example. But it will not be a gangstalker, they can do away with those, if they just have these 5G antennas every 50 or 100 meters. So the 5G system will do everything that the current global weapons systems can do and, it can also, It can also instantly kill. So in other words, if you want to cut to the chase, my view of the 5G system, and I’ll show you why I think that’s the case, the 5G system should be best imagined as the government, or this shadowy group that has infested the government, taking over every city on the planet and every village and even the smallest town and even the, you know, the forest, where you think there is nothing, and putting up hidden machine guns that follow you and your family pointing right at you and these are, you know, set sharp so that they can shoot you dead at the speed of light if somebody so wishes. And the rabbit hole goes deeper. Some are suggesting that an old negative extraterrestrial AI system is controlling the human controllers of 5G. The puppet master is an out-of-control, sentient, terraforming AI infestation. It has been with us on the planet since before Babylonian times. Not all AI, it appears, needs physical computer systems. But it can easily merge with these physical artifacts in an undetectable manner when expedient. It is now expedient. There is an end-time agenda. It is a Satanic, transhumanist, end-time agenda. The rogue AI needs a cool Planet Earth for the silicon-based physical systems through which it currently works to operate maximally. But there are too many humans around now. The population of slow-thinking meat robots is too large. Their primitive fossil fuel technologies are heating the planet up too much. There is an urgent need for fewer humans and more trees. Things must be cooled down. Hence the negative AI agenda. 90% of the human population must be removed. In the next six years (2019-2025), a major unexplained depopulation must begin. There can be no delay in the rollout of 5G to achieve this. The effort to stop 5G is still gathering momentum and we must continue to work together and tirelessly to protect all life on Earth and the planet itself until this demented plan is relegated to the history books as the most Mephistophelian scheme in the history of humankind.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- October (113)
- September (262)
- August (293)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Jim Rogers: ‘Nobody in His Right Mind Would Buy the US Dollar’ - Rogers Holdings Chair Jim Rogers said in a recent interview with Real Vision that the U.S. dollar is “doomed and its fundamentals are “horrible” — but inst...
-
Dr. Nouriel Roubini in Romania !! - The famous American economist Nouriel Roubini, who foresaw... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for ful...
-
Marc Faber on Funding Chaos in The Repo Market - Doctor Marc Faber wrote in his Monthly Market Commentary on the October 1st, 2019 , under the title : THE THREAT TO ACADEMIC FREEDOM AND TO THE RIGHT TO FR...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment