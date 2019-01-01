The Dawning of Monetary Inflation on the General Public - money no longer circulates. It gets printed, distributed, facilitates maybe one transaction, and then is locked in the hoards of the Obscenely Wealthy, nev...
The Internet and The Great China Firewall
Once little more than a glorified porn filter, China’s ‘Great Firewall’ has evolved into the most sophisticated system of online censorship in the world. As the Chinese internet grows and online businesses thrive, speech is controlled, dissent quashed, and attempts to organise outside the official Communist Party are quickly stamped out. But the effects of the Great Firewall are not confined to China itself. Welcome to The Atlantis Report . In the West, China has long been regarded as the world’s worst abuser of internet freedoms. As long ago as 2013, Beijing had two million full-time workers employed solely to patrol internet traffic with a view to identifying, limiting and censoring public data throughputs for the purposes of élite political control. The problem is that more than 40 million Chinese citizens live and work outside China. A lot of these are students. Most of them have access to a free internet in the countries in which they reside. They know how the world is and how the world works. They also know about Chinese issues, history and personalities which they are unable to learn about (officially) at home in China. For most of these permanent or temporary expats, the idea of life without Facebook, Instagram and Twitter has become difficult to imagine. Chinese people who move overseas are unable to access any Chinese web content from home. The great digital firewall not only blocks Western content in China, but also works in reverse. This divided internet creates a disconnect for Chinese nationals living abroad. Many patriotic, docile and obedient Chinese citizens find that when they go overseas and leave the firewall behind, they crave for a safe return to the heavily-censored content they're accustomed to consuming online at home. And just as their more activist compatriots back home use Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to scale Xi Jinping's digital fortress and use Western social media platforms, millions of Chinese expats overseas reportedly use VPNs to get back inside it. One of the most popular VPNs used by Chinese expats is Transocks. This is thought to have almost 10 million devices connected worldwide. I think China is just the first nation which is openly acknowledging returning to its more ancient roots. All these Presidents, Prime Ministers, Monarchs, Emperors, Chairmen, etc., DID NOT GET THERE but through Bloodlines whatever the pretense holograph of "democracy," "communism," "socialism," other constructs for FOOLING the Plebs. While maintaining separate cultures rather than the "one size fits all" tyranny of the Western BLOODLINES, the end game for ALL THESE controlling elites IS absolute control of the Plebs. Chinese lost the right to Democracy when they formed a country of 1.3 billion. They are trying to discover what their nation will be. How about the NWO and do-gooder libertarians like Liberty Blitzkrieg. Democracy fails at a scale of about 20 million. Even worse, Communism fails at a population of a hunting party. Proportion and scale and science is missing from Political Science. Does the beaver force an elephant to live in a beaver den? Why demand China adopt USA Democracy like a cheap TV Evangelist! USA Democracy has been a failure from bankers parasites present at the nation's founding . We all know that the USA military empire is in retreat. It is natural for the local countries to fill the void. It is not our job to be kingmakers or poison the wells. Any CIA and military adventures will not Ensure a favorable government for USA Citizens. I assure you, those misadventures are funded to ensure that the Bankers Parasite gets a Foothold in rising powers of China and Russia and Iran. Think of an alternate universe where England did not infect the USA with the bankers Parasites. We should quarantine ourselves willingly.
