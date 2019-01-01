Trump: China deal has nothing to do with call for Biden probe


President Donald Trump comments on the September jobs reports, the U.S. economy, China and the formal impeachment inquiry.













The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List