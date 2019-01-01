Harry Dent : Irrational Economics...and Politics


IES 2019 is right around the corner! This year couldn’t be more important as we get closer to the 2020 election so we’re hosting it right in DC. Speaking of politics, Harry Dent wants to know when the markets are FINALLY going to wake up & realize Warren is the most likely candidate...and winner. Watch now to get his take on this week’s political news & more:












The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List