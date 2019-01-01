The End of The Petro Dollar -- Russia's Largest Oil Company Ditches The US Dollar - Looks like Russia has declared the petro-dollar to be the nyeto-dollar. Welcome to The Atlantis Report . Russia’s largest oil company Rosneft has set the e...
The End of The Petro Dollar -- Russia's Largest Oil Company Ditches The US Dollar
Looks like Russia has declared the petro-dollar to be the nyeto-dollar. Welcome to The Atlantis Report . Russia’s largest oil company Rosneft has set the euro as the default currency for all new exports of crude oil and refined products, as the state-controlled giant looks to switch as many sales as possible from U.S. dollars to euros in order to avoid further U.S. sanctions against it. Rosneft is the biggest oil exporter from Russia, selling around 2.4 million barrels per day of oil, according to Reuters estimates That's around $4 billion a month that will no longer be transacted in dollars. Roughly 3% of daily oil trade. Not a huge matter, but it is just one company. Good for the Russians! Besides, why do you need to trade in dollars, when most of your energy export trade goes to Europe anyway? It's best and far more logical to be dealing in Euros, (or something that has more tangible value like gold), instead. I have insider information that Gazprom is about to do the same and ditch the dollar . Russia is just the beginning.This will only increase with the One Belt One Road project . Russia knows the US Dollar global financial system is a fraudulent criminal enterprise run by parasitic murderers. I expect to see more of these moves in the future. Imagine Saudi gets taken offline with Iran, Syria, Iraq, Venezuela and Russia selling off the petrodollar. Weaponize the dollar and people start using other currencies to get around it. Being the reserve currency is a privilege, abuse it and the world will ever so slowly year by year move away from it via digital currencies and other currencies. Threats of using SWIFT as a weapon will also result in countries finding other ways of settling accounts. When you weaponize a currency, countries will run from it like AIDS. It can kill your economy. America has abused it's privilege. All fiat currencies expire. History is littered with failed currencies. The problem for the fed and the debt ridden US economy is that it cannot stand any loss of dollar funding or debt expansion. When Saudi Arabia starts taking euros, the shit is really going to hit the fan. The USA did all it could for this to happen! It is well deserved! By slamming 60% of the world with sanctions America Is driving the world off the dollar and into alternatives, but this only screws Uncle Sam faster. Accomplished by the same geniuses that killed Saddam and made Iran the only power left in in that important region. We already blew our SWIFT card and now alternatives are in place. The de-dollarization is accelerating. Most US citizens don't realize a world of de-dollarization hurt is coming our way.The US seems to have exhausted its power. They overextended and the blow back will be enormous. Bye bye petrodollar. Sovereign nations (big or small) simply do not cuddle up to vassalage. Especially when the Empire is corrupt, immoral and ridiculously depraved. Trump may have his deplorables, but the US political system has its degenerates, engaged in an absurd theater of contempt and division, as they promote fraud, totalitarianism, transgenderism, pedophilia and Wall Street's global crime syndicate under protection of the dollar system What an example to lead by, and for the citizenry to pay fealty to in their income tax extortion. What a perfect example of how "not to be" for the rest of the world to see. The Orange Buffoon must be scratching his head and asking his cabinet members what de-dollarization means and whether he can still call it "winning". We all know what academic impostors, brainless neocon loonies Peter Navarro, Mike Pompeo, Wilbur Ross, and Robert Lighthizer have to say.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- October (35)
- September (262)
- August (293)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Marc Faber on Funding Chaos in The Repo Market - Doctor Marc Faber wrote in his Monthly Market Commentary on the October 1st, 2019 , under the title : THE THREAT TO ACADEMIC FREEDOM AND TO THE RIGHT TO FR...
-
Jim Rogers Discusses Global Risks and Investment Opportunities - Legendary independent Investor, Jim Rogers, joins Steve Diggle, to talk about his career and how he sees the world now. Jim outlines the dangers of easy in...
-
The future of the global economy hinges on four games of chicken | Nouriel Roubini - In the classic game of chicken, two drivers race directly... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for full...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment