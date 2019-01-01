America is a Republic - If You can Keep it -- Benjamin Franklin !! - When the organized criminals start working overtime to eliminate all means of contesting their power over their victims through censorship and gun control,...
This is How Trump is Making Huawei Great Again !!
It looks like Trump’s technological blockade speeds up Chinese technological progress rather than slowing it down… China has all the elements that drive the US technological innovations - talents, huge domestic market, capitalistic system that helps convert R&D into products and profits, and huge amount of capital. Anyone who claims that China can’t innovate is blinded by his/her ideology. By the way, some tech website dissembled the Huawei latest flagship phone - the Mate 30 pro. Surprisingly, there is not a single US component… Welcome to The Atlantis Report . According to Reuters , Huawei Technologies said it has started making 5G base stations without U.S. components and that total production of 5G base stations should more than double next year as more countries introduce the technology. The company will start mass production of U.S. component-free 5G base stations next month, founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei told a forum on Thursday. "We carried out the testing in August and September, and from October on we will start scale production," Ren said, adding that initially it would begin making 5,000 U.S. component-free 5G base stations a month. Annual production next year is expected to hit 1.5 million units, compared with 600,000 estimated for this year which includes those made with U.S. components and those without. The world's largest telecoms gear maker has been on a U.S. trade blacklist since May over concerns its equipment could be used by Beijing to spy. Huawei has repeatedly denied such allegations but has taken steps to minimize the impact. The sanctions have resulted in the loss of access to key technologies and the latest version of its Mate 30 flagship phone, for example, will not come with Google Mobile Services. Will Zhang, Huawei's president of corporate strategy, told Reuters the performance of the U.S.-free base stations was "no worse" and the company "has had positive surprises". He declined to give details. Ren said Huawei would still like to use U.S. components if possible because the company has "emotional ties" with long-time U.S. suppliers. Ren said this month he is open to selling the firm's 5G technology - including patents, code, blueprints and production know-how - to Western firms for a one-off fee. On Thursday he went further, saying Huawei was willing to license its 5G mobile technology to a U.S. company, and that he was not afraid of creating a rival by making Huawei's technology available to competitors. The offer could also include chip design know-how, he added. Huawei, also the world's No.2 smartphone vendor, has said the U.S. ban could push its smartphone unit's revenue lower by about $10 billion this year. Meanwhile Huawei's recent flagship phone the Mate 30 , sold a million units in three hours in China , and this Before the International Sales Begin. Selling a million unit in under 3 hours is impressive, but perhaps not surprising given Huawei’s popularity in its home country, which has only increased following the recent U.S. drama. Some Chinese citizens feel Huawei has been unfairly scrutinized by the Trump administration, and thus want to show their support out of a sense of patriotism. With a 1.4 billion people ready to buy, you can restrict the entire world and it would STILL make money. Thanks to trumpy's trumpeting, 1.4 Billion is ready to buy. Of course, this will in turn crank-up China Speed and Innovation, when compared to 400 million. US elites are demented to think they will spike the growth of China. China will not submit to the West - it remembers what the western powers previously did to keep it down and they would do it again if they could. But those days are over. A coalescing multifarious East is rising that will not bend its knee to the West. For the East defeat is not an option. The West is led by its last great power but it is in its late stage of decline. It is rotting from its head down its feet .
