America is a Republic - If You can Keep it -- Benjamin Franklin !! - When the organized criminals start working overtime to eliminate all means of contesting their power over their victims through censorship and gun control,...
When the organized criminals start working overtime to eliminate all means of contesting their power over their victims through censorship and gun control, we are in the final push towards tyranny. Organized crime, by financing campaigns and running its own candidates has taken over government. Why would they not? Who is to stop them? Suppose an organized crime syndicate is worried about the FBI. Why not just buy the FBI? Why break a law? Just pass a new law legalizing a previously illegal activity. What do they do to keep the keep the public on their side? They buy all of the media outlets and make sure citizens only hear what they want them to hear. Americans get confused. They see a massive group of migrants marching towards the border. The march is reported on as if it was some kind of organic event that has just sprang up. The migrants are presented as if they are no different than any other people coming to the United States looking for a better life. But they are different. The march is orchestrated and masses of poor people entering the country have great economic benefit to the elite who finance and organize these events. The founding fathers were right, that with democracy, some potential threats would have to be addressed. They did not anticipate that organized crime would take over the country. There is talk about “the shadow government.” There really is no such thing. It is organized crime that dictates policy to congress. It is organized crime that causes senators and congressmen to step down, when their re-election is a sure thing. But, many Americans benefit from the things organized crime does. That is temporary but some Americans will always benefit and that makes it difficult to re-establish law and order. The founding fathers, like all historical figures were not at all like they have always been popularly portrayed. They were motivated out of self interest like all living entities are. The founding fathers did not provide a method for testing the constitutionality of laws. They may very well have purposefully left openings for the exploitation of ordinary people. The Supreme Court, a political body, ended up with the role of deciding constitutionality of laws. The incentive to serve is completely imaginary. Anyone who is elected to office will act based on self interest unless constituents stop him from doing so. Self interest is the only universal incentive mankind has. Is that bad? In my analysis there is no bad or good. That is just the way it is. Wanting it to be otherwise makes no difference. The popular assumption is that representatives actually do have an incentive to serve. It is also assumed that when folks go to work in the public sector that self interest disappears. That doesn’t happen. Instead where the incentive to economize is part of a free market system, that incentive is reversed when work is done in the public sector. It is hard for self government to work well when the public is convinced government works one way when it actually works in an opposite way. Money in Congress is a National Security Risk . Whips and Leaders are the crux of the corruption. A true disruptor in Congress. They were created during the height of Government corruption in 1899 (leaders) and 1900 (whips). They were NOT implemented by the framers of the Constitution or the Declaration of Independence. Congress is manipulated by Whips and Leaders to broker the bills in a profiteering manner to 501c's, corporations, globalist and other countries (never waste a crisis to make money). The myth is Congress is a weak victim overpowered by the large money lobbyist. But the truth, Congress is the tyranny understanding they have a monopoly selling bills and are aggressive at it. You want a bill passed you have to come through them, so bring your American Express card. There is no defensible argument, Congress betrayed their Fiduciary duty. Whips and Leaders should have been eliminated with Antitrust in the early 1900's. Whips and Leaders front run our republic. This isn't a Democracy, it's not a Republic, it's a coup d'état and the Whips and Leaders are the party of guilt…. The most corrupt era of the US Government was in the late 1800's and early 1900's. It was when Americans were in revolt of our Government in collusion with giant monopolies (Antitrust). Names like JP Morgan , Rockefellers, Vanderbilt's, etc.. These guys bought and paid for the election of President McKinley in 1896. Then President McKinley implemented Whips and Leaders into our government to assist the large amounts of lobbyist money, campaign contributions and special interest group monies in a profiteering manner. It was a terrible, terrible time for America. Six months later in Presidents McKinley's second term of Presidency he was assassinated. Antitrust was finally passed around 1914 but they forgot to get rid of the corrupt Whips and Leader position that assist in this corruption. Benjamin Franklin once said, “A Republic, if you can keep it.”
