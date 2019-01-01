IRS Whistleblower said Treasury tried to interfere with Trump Tax Audit - There's a BIG break coming in the House lawsuit against Treasury for the tax returns. Seems an anonymous tipster who works for the IRS reached out to Richa...
What would happen if #Trump was Impeached ?
For those of you who haven’t heard it yet , House Speaker Nancy Pelosi submitted an impeachment inquiry based on the belief President Trump and his administration put pressure on Ukraine’s President, to investigate Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter Biden. Because of what happened, there is a good chance that he can get impeached. Welcome to The Atlantis Report . If Trump were impeached tomorrow by the House of Representatives, he would proceed to go on trial in the Senate somewhat later. Since Republicans control the Senate, there is every likelihood he would not be convicted. All of the USA would be mired down in the spectacle for months (cf. Bill Clinton’s impeachment). This is why Nancy Pelosi is not planning to attempt impeachment until and unless new evidence comes up which she believes even die-hard Republican Senators will be unable to ignore. Nothing will happen , unless Trump is convicted of the impeachment charges and removed from office by the Senate. If Trump beats impeachment, his followers would celebrate it as vindication that he’s a good guy , just like what happened with Bill Clinton in the 1990s. If Trump doesn’t beat impeachment and gets removed, you’d likely see him indicted in both federal and state courts the same day. (SDNY has tax fraud charges waiting for him.) I think the bigger picture is how those that support him will react, along with those that oppose him. Either outcome won’t be pretty from those groups, as the protests will turn violent. There would also be a lot of anger and resentment, producing nothing helpful, and likely disadvantaging democrats moving forward. Impeachment is a terrible idea, in the absence of a large smoking gun - big enough that the Senate could not deny it. Impeachment is not removal from office. Impeachment is similar to a criminal indictment. Once an official is impeached he/she is subject to trial. If convicted, the Constitution is clear on the events which would follow. Of course he could refuse to leave office. However, such refusal is irrelevant. The Vice President would be inaugurated as President and the former President would have no power. Trump does not have to leave office if he is impeached. Impeachment is a function of the House of Representatives. Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were both impeached by the House and yet they remained in office. Now, if Trump is convicted by the Senate of the crimes he was impeached for by the House, then he is instantly no longer the President and he is figuratively out the door. If Trump was to raise a stink and refuse to leave the White House, the Secret Service, White House Police, etc. would be forced to escort him off the property. If Trump was smart in any way, he would follow Richard Nixon’s actions and resign before the Senate could vote. If he came forward and said “I will resign the office of the President of the United States at Noon tomorrow” that gives him time to pack his bags and be on Marine One while in transit to Trump Tower. He takes off from the White House as President Trump and lands in New York City as Citizen Don.
