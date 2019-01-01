Banking Top Secret -- Debt is the Sole Money Creator - If you like debt, you'll love money creation. This subject is not taught in schools yet. We're supposed to think that there's so much debt because our gove...
RAND PAUL EXPLAINS: Trump did NOT give Turkey permission to invade Northern Syria, Kurds
Senator Rand Paul breaks down the recent conflict in the Middle East. Turkey invaded Syria earlier this month, nearly destroying the nation's northern area where the Syrian Kurds live. But Paul says we need to look back at the region's history before we make assumptions about present day current events. In fact, Paul argues the irony of the destruction is that an important truce could develop between Assad and the Kurds, resulting in a semi-autonomous region there. AND, he argues, Trump did NOT give Turkey the green light to invade. Rather, Turkey's President Erdogan likely told the president he was planning to invade one way or the other, and President Trump had to decide whether or not it was wise to leave our 50 or so US soldiers in the way of a military invasion.
