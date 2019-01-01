Is the dream of independence for Catalonia over?






Violent protests follow long jail sentences given to Catalan leaders behind 2017 secession referendum. Spain's highest court has sent a strong message to Catalonia, two years after the region tried to break away. Nine separatists leaders have been jailed to between 9 and 13 years for organising an illegal secession referendum in 2017. They were acquitted of the more serious rebellion charges. Spain's Prime Minister says the verdict confirms the end of a failed process for Catalan independence. But the sentences triggered violent protests, with thousands of people denouncing the decision as unjust. So, is the dream of Catalan independence now over? And what are the implications for the rest of Europe?














