Banking Top Secret -- Debt is the Sole Money Creator - If you like debt, you'll love money creation. This subject is not taught in schools yet. We're supposed to think that there's so much debt because our gove...
Banking Top Secret -- Debt is the Sole Money Creator
If you like debt, you'll love money creation. This subject is not taught in schools yet. We're supposed to think that there's so much debt because our governments lack discipline. However , money itself is Debt. Banks create money when we borrow, use our credit cards, etc... This is the only way money is created and brought into circulation in the real economy. For every dollar there's one dollar of debt . To get more money flowing,we need more debt. less debt means less money! If we try to pay off debt, the money disappears. In the life of Joe Normal, when he's paid off a debt, he can rejoice in having more money. But for the economy as whole, this means less money. Repaying a loan is the opposite of money creation.The destruction of money. That's today's system. The best we can do in a recession today, is to court the banks, hoping they'll lend more. But that was the problem to start with. Change the system! Welcome to The Atlantis Report . When a market crashes, we often hear about large sums being “destroyed”. Is this the whole story? No, it is not. These sums are value. Not money. No money was destroyed, only value. Money changed hands. And as we speak, those sly investors who sold early are out in search of the next lucrative deal. So how is money destroyed? Answer: when a loan is repaid! Money is created through debt, and destroyed upon repayment. It may seem totally crazy at first. That’s because money creation itself is counter-intuitive. Let me help you out with another metaphor. Remember Sauron? (The Lord of the Rings) – The Ring could only be destroyed in Mordor, Mount Doom, in the fire that forged it. There’s your money-destruction! “The money isn’t gone, it’s elsewhere.” Money is still created by private banks. This transfers wealth, distorts markets, perpetuates debt, leads to higher taxes, undermines democracy, and leads directly to future crises, more bailouts, hidden costs, inequality and turmoil. Financial crises are not the exception, they are the rule. As with any disease, we are free to tackle the root causes. Otherwise, the symptoms will just keep returning. Loans create new money and it is credit using fractional reserve lending .A loan is a promise to pay you created your own debt with a signature . Further ,It's those who allow that debt to be perverted into a 1-9 printing scheme flooding the market and increasing their wealth while reducing our money value. Because of the way in which money is created and put into circulation today, debt is inevitable. In the current system, the money to pay off interest is never even created. This makes accumulations of debt inevitable. Lopsided indoctrination suggests debt is a bad thing, and one is urged to feel guilty about it. However, debt is the SOLE MONEY-CREATOR! It’s only bad for the guy who signs the dotted line. For the rest of us, debt is peachy. We live off it! We live off it until outright debt forgiveness or bankruptcies (aka debt forgiveness) or inflation (aka debt forgiveness) wipe the smiles off our faces. Then the guy who took our money and then spent it has the last laugh. We all suffer from excessive debt creation and not just the borrower – when the boom busts and businesses close down and people get fired, companies don’t single out and just fire borrowers on the payroll; even net savers might find themselves out of work, spending down their savings and eh, voila . deep shit. And the worst is that the biggest borrowers are the corporate leaders who’ve used the money to pay themselves massive salaries which they get to keep even when their companies go bust. Why? Because it’s the company that owes the money and not the owner who made the decision to borrow too much and pay himself well. Who’s smiling now? The guy who still has the country home and kids studying in college or the middle class family that saved and saved and now finds its breadwinners jobless. But we need money. Our economies cannot function without money. Managing it well is the challenge. For the government to permit banks to issue money, borrow that money, and pay interest on it is idiotic. said William F. Hixson . The currency we use today is no more than "Transactional Paper", and our currency really does not have any value of its own other than a public agreed upon value based on trust, essentially stating that Trust is valuable. So at end of the day we are all here, to make the bank's and their private owners richer and more powerful, so they can find better ways to screw us. NOW THAT IS SOMETHING TO THINK ABOUT.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
