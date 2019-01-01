Paul Craig Roberts: Controlled Explanations Rule The Western World - Controlled Explanations Rule The Western World by Paul Craig Roberts, Now that the lying machine that comprises the US and Western media has failed with th...
Keiser Report: GOLD: The Trust Anchor for Financial System
In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss the recent report from the Dutch National Bank explaining why it holds 615 tons of gold which the bank considers the ‘trust anchor for the financial system.’ This statement and others in the report could be yet another sign of the end of fiat. In the second half, Max interviews Michael Pento of PentoPort.com about the repo markets, gold, QE4, and more.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
