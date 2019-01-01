The Dollar is King and You are The King Makers - Stop being so stupid. The Americans can print or electronically create *infinite* amounts of dollars and buy stocks and US bonds and US Treasuries without ...
The Dollar is King and You are The King Makers
Stop being so stupid. The Americans can print or electronically create *infinite* amounts of dollars and buy stocks and US bonds and US Treasuries without limits or adverse consequences because the rest of the human race value and desire US dollars. The Americans (the Fed, the PPT, the US Treasury, Global banks, the Tribe, the Freemasons, the Freegolders, the EU even; it's all the same thing) and their algos can do this ad infinitum and without any regard to the profitability of the financial assets they are buying. Because YOU enable them by freely conceding your goods, property and labor for US dollars (or equivalents, be they Euros or Rubles). The Soviet Union sold Russian oil for American dollars during the height of the Cold War thereby aiding and abetting the supposedly mortal enemy called America. Today the Chinese are fighting tooth and nail to hold on to their "exorbitant privilege" of producing and exporting real, valuable goods and crucial rare earth minerals to America essentially for FREE (i.e. in return for worthless and, according to the US Constitution, ILLEGAL and UNLAWFUL dollars because they are debt based). Until YOU stop working for dollars the dollar is KING. For YOU are the kingmaker. YOU are the problem itself.
