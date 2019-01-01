Paul Craig Roberts: Controlled Explanations Rule The Western World - Controlled Explanations Rule The Western World by Paul Craig Roberts, Now that the lying machine that comprises the US and Western media has failed with th...
How the IMF, Bill & Hillary Clinton destroyed Haiti
Jemima Pierre, professor of African American studies, joins Rick Sanchez to explain the role of the Clinton Foundation after Haiti’s earthquake in 2010 and Hillary Clinton’s role in installing the island’s current president. She explains how the Clintons and “US imperialism” in general have fueled the problems leading to Haiti’s current ongoing riots and political crisis.
