Spain may not survive Catalan outrage – ex-Scottish First Minister Salmond on protests in Barcelona



There's been an outpouring of anger in Catalonia after Spain's Supreme Court jailed nine separatist leaders over their roles in the 2017 independence referendum. RT discussed the situation with Scotland's former First Minister Alex Salmond, whose government held an independence referendum in 2014. He believes that Madrid's attempts to silence opponents could backfire.













