Boris Johnson finally brokered a Brexit Deal that could see the U.K. leave the EU
Britain and the European Union have finally struck a new Brexit deal after days of intense back-and-forth negotiations, setting the stage for another major parliamentary showdown over the United Kingdom's bid to leave the bloc after months of political chaos. 'We've got a great new deal that takes back control,' Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced . But the deal still has to be ratified in Parliament, which seems unlikely as the opposition parties have already rejected it. I get the strange feeling this might get shot down in the UK Parliament , A strange feeling of Deja Vu ! And does Brexit also means British out of Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Kosovo, and other 57 countries ? Welcome to The Atlantis Report . Johnson's new deal proposes instead that Northern Ireland will remain in the UK customs area but tariffs will apply on goods crossing from mainland Britain to the territory if they are deemed to be headed further, to Ireland and the bloc's single market. By removing the backstop, the British leader hoped to secure the support of eurosceptics in his own party and Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which had helped prop up May's government. But the recently-installed prime minister is expected to face an uphill battle to get his revised withdrawal agreement signed off on, with several parties saying on Thursday they would not back the deal. The DUP, for its part, said it could not support what was being proposed in Johnson's deal regarding customs and consent issues for Northern Ireland's border with Ireland post-Brexit. Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's main opposition Labour party, meanwhile called on legislators to reject the deal delivered by Johnson. "From what we know, it seems the prime minister has negotiated an even worse deal than Theresa May's," Corbyn said. "This sell-out deal won't bring the country together and should be rejected. The best way to get Brexit sorted is to give the people the final say in a public vote," he added. So we now have Johnson's Good and New agreement to replace May's Old and Bad deal . In May's Old and Bad : Northern Ireland formally in EU customs with certainty guaranteed by Backstop . UK Parliament would retain rights to back out anytime to gain an effective Hard Brexit. With Johnson's Good and New : Northern Ireland formally in UK customs but following all EU rules anyway . Backstop is subject to review by Northern Ireland assembly, subject to UK guidelines, where UK again would retain rights to back out anytime to gain an effective Hard Brexit. Johnson's Good and New agreement is effectively equivalent to May's Old and Bad deal, with the exception of now delegating decisions to back out and gain an effective Hard Brexit from UK Parliament to the Northern Ireland ruling DUP. So how exactly is Johnson's Good and New agreement any better than May's Old and Bad deal ? Isn't the new agreement really less reliable than the old deal ? In the words of another famous English export; Meet the new boss same as the old boss. I simply can't take Boris seriously as any type of accomplished negotiator and/or master politician. when he routinely looks like he combs his hair with his pillow. Boris Johnson is the Gary Busey of overseas politics. No offence to Gary. Boris only ever wanted to become "The man in #10 . That is why he prominently misled UK voters during the Brexit campaign, to unseat PM Cameron. When he failed to be "the chosen one for #10 he started a campaign of opposition to PM May. Expect him to try to "Stay as the Man in #10, like Trump is trying to stay as US President by unjustifiably attacking everyone else - so he looks better . Boris can trumpet the deal all he wants, but he simply doesn't have the numbers in Parliament to make it work. This guy sure does emulate Trump, right down to the bad hair and phrasing. Why does the UK keep trying to relive the day's of King Arthur? Working with Europe may be a difficult and frustrating reality. But, doing otherwise requires engaging the public in mythical quests for "Days of Old"; and magical thinking about how "Swords in Stones" and "Holy Grails" will return "Knights" ,and "Tables Round", when even today's "Rightful Kings" seem to be ever so faltering in coping with mundane "Reality". Brexit will essentially kill much of the British auto industry. The Japanese brands with assembly plants in the UK are all either scaling back their plan significantly or pulling out entirely and the rest of the automakers operating in the UK (all of which are foreign-owned) are looking at moving production to the continent. It's a different World now than 200 years ago when Great Britain had all the colonies and could sponge off of them. Good luck Great Britain . No Brexit is what I expect will be the outcome. We Irish are going to have the final say on a bad deal, so there, Boris.
