The Global Banking System is on the Verge of Disappearing into a Black Hole
Looks like the QE has started in a big way. They can’t let debt default and they cannot let rates rise. The central banks are panicking. They don’t know what to do anymore. They are just starting to print money and with the euro on a daily basis. . . . Europe is starting QE again with $20 billion a month, but that’s nothing compared to what is coming. The panic that started with central banks in the summer in late July and August was, the first step towards total chaos in the world that we will be seeing in the months and years to come. The central bankers see it clearly. They know the banking system is absolutely on the verge of collapse. They know Deutsche Bank and CommerzBank, too, are down 95%. Deutsche Bank, with their $50 trillion in derivatives, there is no chance they will survive. Of course, Germany and the ECB is panicking because that will affect the whole banking system worldwide. This is why they have started to print money now because there is a massive liquidity problem, and that’s Germany, which is the best country in the EU from the point of economics. Then you take Italy, Spain, France and Greece and they are in a real mess. This is why the whole system is on the verge of disappearing into a black hole. With the U.S., there is massive liquidity pressure there too.” Welcome to The Atlantis Report . We all know the Fed is waiting until November . Europe has already started QE , printing up $20 billion a month . But that’s nothing compared to what is coming . The repo panic is the first step towards total chaos (in a banking system that is currently on the verge of collapse) . Both Deutsche Bank (with their $50 trillion in derivatives) and CommerzBank are down 95% .There is no chance they will survive . only massive money printing can keep the fiat system afloat , and when it all finally ends .The debt these banksters have created will be written off ,but in a world of paper, what will all this paper debt be written off against? Written off relative to fiat paper? No . All the paper debt will be written off relative to gold . more then likely all the paper debt will be written down 95% against gold! The massive amount of money printing to keep the fiat system afloat is just starting. This is just a practice round. This is just more money at this point. The balance sheet of the Fed is going to go from around $4 trillion to $40 trillion. It is going to go to $100 trillion before this is over. So, right now, they are just practicing a bit because they are going to put the pedal down to the bottom very soon. There is no other way to save this system, it has gone too far. The only thing they know is to print money. They have already reduced rates to zero or negative, which is a disaster in and of itself. Anyone with half a brain can see where this is headed. The Fed last week had no choice but to do repos because liquidity in the system was beginning to seize up. The only time banks are making money is when they are lending it out. But the problem is, they can’t lend it out fast enough, to pay off the debt that is steamrolling behind them. For all intents and purposes, the banks are in a death spiral they can’t escape. History truly does repeat itself.When this happened before in 1929, the panic caused the markets to crash, and banks called their notes due, grabbing every hard asset they could get their hands on. But today, the idea of cheap money has lured people into the biggest debt bubble in history. Money printing may delay the collapse, but it can’t stop it. Sovereigns (Nations) are Insolvent and are unable to Finance their deficits at higher rates. Not to mention, this is a global hunt on the masses for their money as well. The Globe is going Negative and will end in catastrophe, unfortunately. So the Fed is selling all these bonds to fund the new budget. The banks worldwide do not have enough US Dollar to buy them. Maybe this is why the dollar is strengthening ,supply and demand. So the Fed is printing money for them so that they are able to buy the bonds. At the same time they are buying existing bonds (QE) especially those with interest rates higher than those rates currently existing. Besides the banks, who else is buying the newly issued bonds? The Fed itself ! Other countries such as Belgium who I believe in the past has done so to help the Fed sell bonds . The US Dollar strength must be hurting our economy, but Mainstream Media conveniently does not mention this. Given all this, Trump wants much lower rates, as this would likely weaken the US Dollar, and reduce funding costs. One big Ponzi scheme! The whole system is obviously doomed, but the world’s politicians don’t think in terms of “doom.” Doom is in the future, and politicians are concerned with “now,” and the next election. Meanwhile the central banks have bought 375 tons of gold in the last six months, while they have been doing repos and financing stock buy backs ! You want to leave your kids or grand-kids something of guaranteed value. Buy them gold coins — don’t leave them dollars in the bank. That’s the true use of gold. When everything else comes into question — only gold will be trusted. Thus it has been since the dawn of civilization. At present, in terms of Federal Reserve Notes (dollars), they’re giving gold away. It’s a bargain — IF YOU’RE WILLING TO WAIT. Big money loves cheap gold. The lower the dollar price of gold, the more gold they can accumulate with their irredeemable junk paper. Seeing as how the chocolate bar loving millennials won’t be buying gold or silver to save themselves from total economic annihilation . the banksters have a plan “to keep the pigeons spending money to boost the economy” . they plan to use Modern Monetary Theory better known as the people’s QE to put money directly into the hands of the public and private sector spenders . putting a little money directly into consumer’s hands through a guaranteed yearly income will be chicken feed compared to the hundreds of trillions that will be doled out to the banksters (who are an exceedingly jealous bunch) who like to put chains on ordinary folks (even to the point of making them eat maggots rather then hamburger meat) by chaining the CPI each year! The 2020 Social Security COLA will likely be 1.6% . with all the money printing the Fed “is doing” with repo’s and “will be doing” with the coming QE .American’s will be given the smallest annual Cost of Living Adjustment in the last three years . following a 2.8% increase in 2019 , and a 2.0% hike in 2018 . It is a little known fact that 5 million Americans starved, to death, during the Great Depression, of the 1930s. The American government does everything, it can, to hide that fact.
