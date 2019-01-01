Paul Craig Roberts: Controlled Explanations Rule The Western World - Controlled Explanations Rule The Western World by Paul Craig Roberts, Now that the lying machine that comprises the US and Western media has failed with th...
The US Betraying The Kurds for the 8th Time while Trump Calling them worse terrorists than ISIS
US President Donald Trump has hailed his surprise decision to withdraw US troops from Syria as "strategically brilliant", declaring that the Kurds were "not angels". Speaking to reporters at the White House on Wednesday, Trump said the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has waged a decades-long armed campaign against Ankara, were "probably" a bigger "terrorist threat" than the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, or ISIS) armed group. Welcome to The Atlantis Report . THE WHITE HOUSE announced Sunday night that the United States is giving Turkey a green light to invade northern Syria, with the U.S. troops there now apparently pulling back to another area of the country. This is the scenario that Syrian Kurds have long feared. It will almost inevitably lead to a Turkish attack on Kurdish militias in Syria — fighters who loyally helped the U.S. destroy the Islamic State, but whom Turkey bogusly claims to be terrorists. The US is leaving a Kurdish area leaving the Kurds open to attacks from the Turks. That is the most accurate statement. Now the PKK, which is part of the Kurds, as you know, is probably worse at terror, and more of a terrorist threat in many ways than ISIS , Trump said . The president's remarks contradicted his own statements made last week as well as the official assessment of his administration that criticised the Turkish military offensive. In a bizarrely worded letter published by Fox Business, Trump told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "don't be a fool", saying that he risked being branded a "devil" due to the Turkish-led offensive into northeast Syria. In the letter - dated October 9, the day the offensive was launched - Trump called on Erdogan "to make a good deal", warning him of the possible "destruction" of Turkey's economy if the offensive continued. "You don't want to be responsible for the slaughtering of thousands of people, and I don't want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy," he wrote. "History will look on your favorably if you get this done the right and humane way," Trump wrote in the letter which the White House confirmed was real. "It will look upon you forever as the devil if good things don't happen. "Don't be a tough guy. Don't be a fool!" . Trump wrote . The U.S. has now betrayed the Kurds a minimum of eight times over the past 100 years. The reasons for this are straightforward. The Kurds are an ethnic group of about 40 million people centered at the intersection of Turkey, Syria, Iran, and Iraq. Many naturally want their own state. The four countries in which they live naturally do not want that to happen. On the one hand, the Kurds are a perfect tool for U.S. foreign policy. We can arm the Kurds in whichever of these countries is currently our enemy, whether to make trouble for that country’s government or to accomplish various other objectives. On the other hand, we don’t want the Kurds we’re utilizing to ever get too powerful. If that happened, the other Kurds — i.e., the ones living just across the border in whichever of these countries are currently our allies — might get ideas about freedom and independence. The CIA completely and permanently balkanized Syria, mission accomplished. The Clintons, the Bushes, the Pentagon, the State Dept and all their UniParty Deep State cohorts around the world have worked overtime to make life in the middle east an endless black comedy with no laughs. Death, destruction, insane unabated greed brought to you by the same folks who keep We The People divided and at each other's throats with their sick public school indoctrination and controlled opposition propaganda. President Trump has set out to destroy the Deep State UniParty and he knows that it will take a lot more from We The People than "stickin' it to the left" to save this Republic from the tyrant-mind that has despised the Constitution of the United States from the moment it was first made public to this very day. The mess in the Middle East is the legacy primarily of the British, with help from the French and at least US acquiescence. At the end of World War 1 the Brits, principally, were eager to gain colonies and oil, and to punish the central powers. This led to numerous instances of border drawing, not only in the Middle East but also in Europe, most of which were abject failures. So the first of the US betrayals of the Kurds is the most consequential. It would be a mistake to infer that the Kurds are the sole victims of American betrayal. Our history is full of such examples, and that is why it is easy to understand that people like Kim Jong-un behave as they do. If someone could remind me, who invaded Iraq that destabilized that country and region so that ISIS could emerge? Which secular governmental/military members joined and helped organize ISIS? And which country in the Americas has been helping to destabilize Syria by arming various factions of militias and terror groups? It is incredible to see corporate media, including the The Guardian, push a war narrative of the US to continue military violence and arming various groups in Syria without an actual careful analysis of the impact of such US policies, including whether weapons go to known terror groups fighting Assad's govt, as well as war crimes on civilians, or $ cost to tax payers each month and year. I'm very skeptical that corporate news actually cares about the Kurds. They seem more concerned about promoting the $billions to make with endless wars. Again, these policies is where we see beautiful harmony of republicans and democrats reaching across the aisle to hold hands and sing loudly "The Ride of the Valkyries"! In the cold light of history it might be said that it is better to be an enemy of the United States than a friend. As an enemy, at least you know where you stand, and what to expect from us. Sadly, the democracies of the European Union have yet to learn this important lesson. Trump has betrayed our Kurdish allies which will push them to ally with Russia. A great loss for USA and a great win for Putin thanks to the serial bankrupt in the Oval Office.
