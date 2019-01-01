Are We Already in a Recession ? - I have been anticipating a slowdown for a few years, but non-stop stimulation by governments and central banks has kept the economy growing. How long they ...
Are We Already in a Recession ?
I have been anticipating a slowdown for a few years, but non-stop stimulation by governments and central banks has kept the economy growing. How long they can keep using one credit card to pay off another is anyone’s guess, but we shouldn’t underestimate their resolve. Even if near-zero interest rates are losing their impact, there’s still room for an increase in government spending. Welcome to The Atlantis Report . We already have a recession in place. It’s just a matter of playing out in some of these other funny numbers. The reality is on the downside, where you have mixed pressures right now. People who are really concerned about the economy right now, and that includes President Trump looking at re-election, he’s been arguing that the Fed should lower rates. The Fed created this circumstance. They are pushing for the economy on the upside because they want to continue to keep raising rates. Banks make more money with higher rates, and they are still trying to liquidate the problems they created when they bailed out the banking system back in 2008 Millions of Americans were hurt. More than 8.7 million Americans lost their jobs. Between 2006 and 2014, close to 10 million American homes were lost to foreclosure. The financial crisis produced the longest recession in the post World War II era; 2.5 million businesses closed down; income inequality grew to the highest rate since the Great Depression. As of today, the top 0.1 percent of Americans are taking in 188 times the income of the bottom 90 percent of Americans. Today the world is in a new realm (digital) and no one knows the rules. 70 years ago before the digital age, The Power That Be could only print (bonds, cash etc,) . now with the digital age they can just put in a few hundred billion in to the computer and press ‘Enter’ . This recession will continue to be expanded until it explodes like Mises warned: “There is no means of avoiding the final collapse of a boom brought about by credit expansion. The alternative is only whether the crisis should come sooner as the result of voluntary abandonment of further credit expansion, or later as a final and total catastrophe of the currency system involved.” Starting to see people feeling the ‘squeeze’ coming here. Angry expressions, blatant disregard for fellow human beings, crime increasing. Inflation in supermarkets at a blink of an eye, one week to the next. Increase in insurances, utilities and motor vehicle expenses. And hyperinflation begins by being subtle , it isn’t about waking up one day and having to pay for bread with a basket full of money. You go to stores now and see gradual price increases everywhere, or prices are kept the same, but the size/quality of the product goes down. If the manufacturer keeps the price the same, but can get you to have to replace it within a shorter amount of time than before, it provides the same profit as a dramatic price increase. Stores routinely discount various items at a loss to make up for it with profits on other items which consumers feel they “must have” or “can’t live without.” But these “essential” items are all being manufactured much more poorly than in years past. we have had a rash of more lies coming out of the government .The latest Lie of course were the unemployment figures/jobs growth which are made up of Baby-boomer stats. IE retiring and and deaths make up that ludicrous number of 263,000 . Maths does not lie . They have no choice but to lower rates or have a crash bigger than the Great Depression. However in lowering rates all our currencies will eventually go to zero value with huge inflation. In Australia another major bank has stopped reporting their derivative exposure.The largest bank , the Commonwealth stopped reporting derivative exposure in 2012. The suspicion is that they are using derivatives to hide losses. How many US banks have stopped reporting their derivatives ? We have had the slow burn for 10 years but what will they blame the inevitable crash on ? War? Terrorist attack on the internet or power grids ? When we look around at the decline of america which gripped now by marijuana /opium and other narcotics it certainly doesn’t suggest that everything is on the up which is not. All we can do is just prepare best we can, and watch the fireworks show aka the collapse of the debt based monetary system. There’s truly nothing more we can do. There is nobody in Washington D.C. or any Bankers who will lift a finger to better the country. Only their balance sheets.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- October (164)
- September (262)
- August (293)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Jim Rogers: ‘Nobody in His Right Mind Would Buy the US Dollar’ - Rogers Holdings Chair Jim Rogers said in a recent interview with Real Vision that the U.S. dollar is “doomed and its fundamentals are “horrible” — but inst...
-
Dr. Nouriel Roubini in Romania !! - The famous American economist Nouriel Roubini, who foresaw... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for ful...
-
Marc Faber on Funding Chaos in The Repo Market - Doctor Marc Faber wrote in his Monthly Market Commentary on the October 1st, 2019 , under the title : THE THREAT TO ACADEMIC FREEDOM AND TO THE RIGHT TO FR...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment