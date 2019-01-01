Are We Already in a Recession ? - I have been anticipating a slowdown for a few years, but non-stop stimulation by governments and central banks has kept the economy growing. How long they ...
Are self-driving cars the future?
Are self-driving cars the answer to traffic problems and accidents? Are we soon facing self-driving cars on our streets or are they still too dangerous? What are the benefits and down-sides of self-driving cars, and how will they influence the way we move around? Are self-driving cars the future? The way people move around will change drastically in the future. It doesn't take long before the self-driving car gets on the road. Will these autonomous vehicles soon be on the streets? Which moral dilemmas arise from this radical transition? The arrival of autonomously driving, and even flying, cars have been fantasized for years. These self-driving vehicles would utterly overthrow mobility in the city. If we have to believe the industry, we are on the eve of a revolution, and it is not just about fiction. Soon people will no longer own cars, but will share them. The self-driving car is a four-wheeled robot that is increasingly autonomous and constantly communicating via 5G networks. Just like the mobile phone: it remotely tracks and manipulates. But if soon our cars will be continuously monitored via the network: who owns the data? Google's self-driving car company Waymo? Uber? Amazon? Or will the data end up with Chinese companies that are currently investing globally in 5G networks and some years from now would be able to produce vast masses of cheap self-driving cars? Do we want an autonomous car in the city? Is it at all feasible to develop a 100% safe means of transport? After all, humans remain impulsive and therefore incomprehensible to these moving robots. Enough dilemmas, but the car industry is ready and convinced: the self-driving robot is coming. With ao: Carlo Ratti (MIT Senseable City Lab), Marleen Stikker (director of Waag Society), Carlo van de Weijer (Eindhoven University of Technology), Erik Coelingh (technical advisor software developer Zenuity) and Jean-Francois Bonnefon & Iyad Rahwan (researchers') The Moral Machinery Experiment' MIT Media Lab) and Uwe Keller (director of Autonomous Driving-Daimler AG).
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
