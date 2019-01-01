Are We Already in a Recession ? - I have been anticipating a slowdown for a few years, but non-stop stimulation by governments and central banks has kept the economy growing. How long they ...
Jesse Ventura: “Why was the U.S. in Syria in the first place?”
Jesse Ventura and producer Brigida Santos talk about Turkey’s offense in Syria, the future on the Kurds and why U.S. troops are now going to Saudi Arabia. Author Seth Siegel talks about America’s troubled water systems.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
