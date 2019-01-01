Are We Already in a Recession ? - I have been anticipating a slowdown for a few years, but non-stop stimulation by governments and central banks has kept the economy growing. How long they ...
Barcelona: Protests erupt across Catalonia
Catalonia sees 5th day of massive separatist protests . In Barcelona , Clashes with police as ‘half a million’ pro-independence supporters rally amid general strike . Catalonia and its riot-swept regional capital, Barcelona, were paralyzed Friday by a mix of strikes and marches as the northeastern Spanish region endured its fifth day of mass protests over the conviction of independence leaders. More than 200 people have been arrested and scores injured since separatist sentiment swelled on Monday, when the Supreme Court sentenced to lengthy prison terms nine separatist politicians and activists. The nine had led a 2017 push for independence that triggered Spain’s deepest political crisis in decades. Welcome to The Atlantis Report . A huge crowd with Catalan flags has paralyzed central Barcelona as people from all across the region protested the harsh prison sentences for pro-independence leaders by the Spanish court and called for parting ways with Madrid. The police estimated that at least 525,000 turned up in the center of Barcelona, local media cited law enforcement. “Independence,”“The streets will be ours” and “Freedom to political prisoners” were among the chants heard at the massive gathering. Catalonia is a region with a rich language and centuries of tradition that contains all the building blocks for a highly successful independent state. Eventually, if you want independence from socialists. You are going to have to pick up a gun and man a checkpoint or go on patrol. There is no road to a peaceful separation. Socialists never give up power peacefully. They will kill millions of women and children and bankrupt a nation to keep power.Political power grows out of the barrel of a gun. Said all socialists in power everywhere. A Nanny Socialist Police State has the power to give and also take away what they believe is rightfully theirs. Catalan nationalists have long complained Madrid over-taxes the region for the sake of Spain's poorer regions and cities. Well imagine , the government taking your money and doling it out to others. It works just fine ,until the overreach, the proverbial straw that breaks the camels back. Big government greed. Actually, there have been civil wars between Catalunya and Castilla since the 1600s or so. It's an Iberian thing. Every time Barssa beats the Real Madrid it's el revantche . Franco made Barça throw a game to Real Madrid in 43 . the Director of State Security (arguably the scariest person in an open dictatorship after the dictator himself) visited the Barcelona dressing room and reminded the players there of the Republic’s generosity in letting Catalonia remain a part of the Republic." Personally, I don't agree with the socialists in Barcelona proper, I more agree with the traditional Catalan conservatives. But whenever Madrid gets its panties up its political butt crack, it reminds everyone they're Catalans First. Even the arrests after the elections were indicative of how weak and scared the no longer existent Spanish government was of the secession. It actually added quite a bit of validity to the vote. And so in the subsequent panic to try to pretend it's over now the heavy handed prison terms by an already non-existent judiciary. It wasn't just the U.S. judiciary that was eliminated it was all judiciaries everywhere. Spain proved it's sedition and treason to the people by entering the EU and handing over the rights of the people for payments to an unelected bureaucracy. It's somewhat pathetic and ironic to being doing these things while simultaneously cracking down on those that want to regain what was criminally stolen. These judges should be brought into the streets to face justice. These sentences were meant to intimidate, anyone that wishes to challenge the state. If these verdicts aren't pardoned or overturned; civilians can expect their remaining rights to evaporate. Just how foolish is Madrid's political class ! So the original mini revolution was illegal, it was still supported by a very large number of Catalonians. That in itself should have been a warning to the powers that be. No, instead the ruling class decided to make martyrs out of the Catalonian leaders. Very, very stupid! The best thing that could happen now is for the king to grant amnesty to all those penalize by the fascist court system. I guess the progressive belief that all indigenous cultures should be respected and preserved is only true until it conflicts with globalism. So who are more militant, the Chinese for their response to Hong Kong or the Spaniards for their response to Catalonia ? China's excuse is communism but what is Spain's ! Hong Kong & Catalonia today .America next . This will be California in about 20 years when America is totally bankrupt.
