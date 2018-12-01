Michael Pento - Fear the Repo Man








Since debt was created, the Repo Man was there to handle defaulting debtors. There's a new Repo Man in town and that's the Federal Reserve. They are there to turn bank's paper into cash and bank's cash into paper. Since 1917, it all worked very well except for a few noteworthy events, like 9/11 and 2008, when the markets seized up. Now it's happening again. Why is there no liquidity? Where did all the buyers go? Michael Pento understands where the economy is headed, but he believes you should be earning an attractive return until the last domino falls. And what's wrong with that?





The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List