Clashes with riot police turn violent in Hong Kong



Protesters and police clashed in Hong Kong for a second straight day on Sunday, throwing the city's business & shopping belt into chaos.











The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List