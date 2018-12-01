Michael Pento - Fear the Repo Man - Since debt was created, the Repo Man was there to handle defaulting debtors. There's a new Repo Man in town and that's the Federal Reserve. They are there ...
The Spy in Your Pocket: What the Smartphones and Social Networks are collecting about You!
Sophisticated software can allow hackers to remotely install spyware on their targets’ phones. This gives them access to everything on the devices – including encrypted messages – and even allows them to control the microphone and camera. Everything on your smartphone is compromised and accessible. The phone can forward messages, record audio, take videos and track your location. If you want your privacy, not a good idea to have a mobile.And leave it at home when you go to protest like everything that has chips in it like your plastic money or even paper money. Welcome to The Atlantis Report . The explosive claims made by WikiLeaks, that the CIA can turn popular smartphones and televisions into remote spying devices — highlights how unwitting consumers have allowed their love for electronics to make them vulnerable to covert surveillance. The leaked documents call attention to how consumers have unwittingly made themselves vulnerable to hacking through the widespread adoption of smart mobile devices. Over the past 10 years, smartphones have taken the consumer electronic market by storm. The vast majority of Americans – 96% – now own a cellphone of some kind. The share of Americans that own smartphones is now 81%, up from just 35% in Pew Research Center’s first survey of smartphone ownership conducted in 2011. Along with mobile phones, Americans own a range of other information devices. Nearly three-quarters of U.S. adults now own desktop or laptop computers, while roughly half now own tablet computers and roughly half own e-reader devices. WikiLeaks claims that CIA spies have 24 exploits for smartphones powered by Google’s Android operating system and “numerous” exploits for Apple’s iOS operating system. The techniques appear to go beyond wiretaps, with spooks supposedly having the ability to surreptitiously activate the microphone on a smartphone or smart TV without their target having a clue. WikiLeaks claims that the “techniques permit the CIA to bypass the encryption of WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, Wiebo, Confide and Cloackman by hacking the smartphones that they run on and collecting audio and message traffic before encryption is applied.” Cybersecurity researchers discovered at the time three major vulnerabilities in the Apple iPhone operating system affecting users worldwide and prompting the software giant to release a security update. The spy software in that case was able to scoop up messages from any number of apps — including encrypted chat applications like WhatsApp — because of its sophistication. And it is not just a problem from the software side , but also the hardware can be compromised . A cell site simulator or Stingray can intercept your phone signal, and essentially trick it into connecting to it and 'potentially suck up all your data' like conversations and text messages. Stingray is a device that connects to your cell phone and potentially sucks up all your data, a very powerful surveillance tool that doesn't necessarily have a lot of transparency around it . The devices can be used to find missing people and they are a tool popular with some law enforcement nationwide. Just for going about your daily business you are subjected to the kind of surveillance that might be downloading information from your personal phone . There is no way that an individual would ever know that their phone had been hooked to a Stingray . The technology is very powerful,They are catching everyone in the neighborhood and weed out that one particular bad guy they are looking for. Experts say simulators appeal to more than law enforcement. The government has been focusing a lot more on it cause there has been concerns about people using them at embassies in Washington, DC. The devices can be built for about $500, which make them attractive to foreign governments and even criminals. The lawful surveillance’ industry is a multi billion dollar industry . And we all turn over huge amounts of information to third parties every day, and almost all of our activities can be tracked through our “smart” devices. And as the amount of data that businesses collect on us grows, so do concerns over the government’s ability to access that data. The Patriot Act made it OK to mass spy already via PRISM on your devices alphabet soup can slide on in seamlessly and spy on you like piece of cake. The US government has been spying on you without your knowledge. Your only option is to turn off the smart phone and go totally off grid . That's your only option for privacy .
