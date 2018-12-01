Will Libra The Facebook Cryptocurrency be a good Investment? - Facebook’s cryptocurrency Libra is coming out in 2020. So you will have plenty of time to make an educated decision. Firstly we need to understand what Lib...
Is the Recession here? or is it the Worst Collapse in recorded history !?
As you know, I’ve been growing increasingly concerned about what’s happening in the markets not just in the US, but across the world. Weak data in Asia… tensions ratcheting up in Hong Kong… the Fed’s cutting error in the US… an igniting dollar… a potential restructuring of the entire banking structure in Europe… All of these extraordinary happenings are cooking in a way that could destroy investors’ portfolios worldwide. I am honestly not trying to be sensationalist when I say that I am the most concerned I have been since the Eurozone crisis and the financial crisis. Another major crack in the fiat dam: $19 trillion in global debt had, as of Monday, turned negative for the first time ever at minus 3 Basis Point . What else do we need to know ! I’ve never seen anything quite like this . Gerald Celente himself is again warning about what he calls The Greatest Depression . I was first to forecast the 1987 Stock Market Crash, the Dot-Com Bust and the Panic of 2008 . They never saw them coming, Celente added . The Greatest Depression will be the worst collapse in recorded history. From the richest to poorest, it will plague the world. Are you ready to lose your business, your job, your home... your life! Be Aware! Prepare Now! . Gerald Celente wrote recently . We should remember 1929-1933 . Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it. Tariffs also happened back then . Preceding dis-inflationary period. same thing Rising nationalism . same as today . Dow lost 90% of market cap back then . The FED have been propping up the markets since the first Greenspan “put” in 1987. This is the problem. During Davos 2018 , A Chinese regulator has noted the US Stock market is already at 1929 levels. The markets were supposed to be all about price discovery, but now everyone’s worst nightmare is price discovery. “Everything is getting better and better look at the stock market” the 1920’s sucker that believed in free markets. The markets were supposed to be all about price discovery, but now his worst nightmare is price discovery. 1929 – Nightmare. We gave it another whirl and it was just the same. The Three big questions now are : Will it be an eternal recession . Will it stop at a number or is it on its way to Zero. Will it happen before election day 2020. The FED printing FIAT is now the only thing propping up stocks and bonds .I do have to say it should be rather troubling that our president is always super worried about the stock market. How that's not spooking away investors is beyond me. Derivatives, credit swaps, short selling and junk bonds. That is today's market formula. Wall Street has become the largest casino in the land. The more you stay - the more you pay and the odds are with the house or rather the Central Elitist Bankers, Inc. The central bank represents the ultimate force in government and economic central planning. When central bankers became central planners , that is when the game changed in 2007 . central planning attempts to prevent normal cycles, cycles that flush excesses periodically. When they don't occur, excesses are pent up. And here we are... Central banker planners attempt to keep all charts moving low left to upper right. Trees growing to the sky. Centrally planned coercive redistribution desired by the hoi polloi is socialism. When it is desired by business minded oligarchs its fascism. Fascism and Socialism are fundamentally the same thing that differs only by who desires it. The fascists, though fewer in number, are far more sophisticated than the socialists and inevitably coopt them as useful idiots when carving their path to fascism. . The kind of Depression the United States is entering is permanent. There will be no free market recovery because the free market system has been replaced with central economic planning. Recessions in a free market system are short and temporary. There is no free market so there will be no recovery. So, once a recession begins an all out depression will occur ensue. More central economic planning will be initiated on the hope that central economic planning will generate an economic rebound. In a centrally planned economy a natural recovery will not occur. The cause of the depression is the practice of using political power to determine economic outcomes. All kinds of theories based on fancy statistics and presumed numerical relationships will be tried and retried. What Fantasy Free Economics does is provide the genuine reasons for economic phenomena in terms of what causes the occurrence of the statistics on which sophisticated economics rely. In mainstream economics, one number causes another. One number alone does not cause another. The cause is always explainable in terms of human behavior in just a sentence. All bow down to the economic God of Growth, without ever realizing who the unlimited growth mantra is really benefiting: bankers, whose debt-based money scam collapses without growth. When the whole US looks like a Mexican slum, you can ask if it was worth it. We have now been reduced to a populace of peasants begging for more handouts just like Max Keiser is saying . Take away the IOU Saudi American fiat Pentagon protected toilet paper petrodollar and the USA crumbles into Third World status before you can say exceptional nation of free loaders, warmongers living on borrowed time and hubris.
