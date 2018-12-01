Whitehouse insiders reveal damning allegations against Donald Trump


No one in Washington DC works harder than the person in charge of the red carpet, and whoever it is will be extra busy when our Prime Minister arrives in the next few weeks to have his back slapped by President Donald Trump. The White House has already signalled it’s setting the pomp and ceremony switch to extreme because the US-Australia relationship is so vital. But there could be problems. Two former high-profile Trump aides, Omarosa Manigault Newman and Anthony Scaramucci, have turned on the President and are now revealing damaging details about the inner workings of the White House. And as Karl Stefanovic reports, one of the most embarrassing claims is that the supposed “unbreakable” alliance between our two countries, far from being Trumped, was almost dumped.











