QE Is Back! -- Economic Collapse 2019 - Stock Market Crash - More people are now realizing that The United States economy is doomed. There is no way out of a collapse. What can be done? With respect to avoiding a col...
Fiat Currency is SLAVERY -- Death of The Dollar
Exclusive usage of fiat or crypto currencies as money is an abomination. Fiat currency is not just thievery. Fiat currency is SLAVERY. Throughout history, many commodities have been used as currency. Cows, beads, and seashells have all been used in trade. Paper currency is simply more convenient when buying a pack of gum at Walgreens, but it isn’t money. The US government has designated the dollar as currency, while at the same time arbitrarily attributing some type of value to that dollar. Your dollar could be worth X today and Y next month. The US dollar has lost 90 percent of its value since 1950. But it’s still the same dollar. The Federal Reserve, like most global central banks, continues to print fiat currency at unprecedented speed. As these dollars flood the economy, the value declines. Fiat money has been around for hundreds of years, and many of them have vanished due to hyperinflation. Ultimately the most harmful effect of using debt of undefined value as money i.e. fiat currencies is the de facto legalization of a caste system based on voluntary slavery. The bankers have a charter, or the legal *right*, to create money out of nothing. You, you don't. Therefore you and the bankers do not have the same standing before the law. The law of the land says that you will go to jail if you do the same thing (creating money out of thin air) that the banker does in full legality. You and the banker are not equal before the law. ALL the countries of the world; Islamic or secular, Jewish or Arab, democracy or dictatorship; all of them place the bankers ABOVE you. And all of you accept that, only whining about fiat money going down in exchange value over time ,price inflation which is not the same as monetary inflation. Actually price inflation itself is mainly due to the greed and stupidity of the bankers who could keep fiat money's exchange value fairly stable, only if they wanted to. Witness the crash of silver and gold prices which the bankers of the world; Russian, American, Chinese, Jewish, Indian, Arab, all of them collaborated to engineer through the suppression and stagnation of precious metals' prices to levels around the metals' production costs, or what it costs to dig gold and silver out of the ground. The bankers of the world could also collaborate to keep nominal prices steady (as they do in the case of the suppression of precious metals prices). After all, the ability to create fiat money and force its usage is a far greater source of power and wealth than that which is afforded simply by stealing it through inflation. The bankers' greed and stupidity blinds them to this fact. They want it all and they want it now. In conclusion, The bankers can create money out of nothing and buy your goods and services with this worthless fiat money, effectively for free. You, you can't. You, you have to lead miserable existences for the most of you and WORK in order to obtain that effectively nonexistent, worthless credit money (whose purchasing/exchange value is not even DEFINED thus rendering all contracts based on them null and void!) that the banker effortlessly creates out of thin air with a few strokes of the computer keyboard, and which he doesn't even bother to print on paper anymore, electing to keep it in its pure quantum uncertain form instead, as electrons whizzing about inside computer chips which will become mute and turn silent refusing to tell you how many fiat dollars or euros there are in which account, in the absence of electricity. No electricity, no fiat nor crypto money. You accept, condone and support your own slavery. You live and die and kill for fake money in full contempt of, and in opposition to truth (reality), honor and justice.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
