I wouldn’t be surprised to see $3,000 gold: David Rosenberg








Interest rates will keep going down and gold will keep going up in what Gluskin Sheff’s chief economist calls a “bona fide and durable gold rally.” David Rosenberg talks with the FP’s Larysa Harapyn about gold’s prospects.







The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List