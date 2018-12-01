The upcoming recession will be massive and more than economic - Gerald Celente











Gerald Celente is the publisher of The Trends Journal and is celebrating 30 years of remarkable trend forecasting. He correctly forecasted the 1987 Stock Market Crash, The Great Recession of 2008, Occupy Wall Street, and the rise of Donald Trump to the Presidency to name a few. In this podcast episode, Gerald discusses the boom of the current Gold Bull Run, why the United States doesn’t need to rely on China as much as people think and more!








The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List