Negative Rates - The Central Banks boxing themselves in - Negative interest rates are for two reasons, one obvious the other a large, systemic and hidden reason. Negative rates hide the fact that debt markets and ...
Gerald Celente : The Road to the Greatest Depression -- Prepare-Prevail-Prosper.
Trends forecaster Gerald Celente wrote recently : The smart money sees the worst ahead. No greater proof than Ray Dalio, head of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund who is now bullish on gold after parroting my Gold Bull Run forecast some two weeks later. And now, months after I alerted Trends Journal subscribers and having been featured on media around the world, Dalio is now warning of a coming Depression. Dalio is wrong. It will not be a “Depression.” It will be the Greatest Depression . Celente is spot on . Hedge fund titan Ray Dalio was on CNBC recently warning of ‘serious problems’ and a bond ‘blow-off’ as a repeat of the late 1930s looms . Ray Dalio is worried that the current landscape is starting to resemble Depression-era conditions that could hammer investors. In a recent LinkedIn post , the billionaire Bridgewater Associates founder said high levels of debt and central banks’ ineffectiveness are two of the key factors that need watching. The U.S.-China conflict is adding to the problems as an existing power battles an emerging one. “If/when there is an economic downturn, that will produce serious problems in ways that are analogous to the ways that the confluence of those three influences produced serious problems in the late 1930s,” Dalio wrote. “These forces are creating the need for extremely loose monetary policies that are forcing central banks to drive interest rates to such low levels and will lead to enormous deficits that are monetized, which is creating the blow-off in bonds that is the reciprocal of the 1980-82 blow-off in gold,” he told CNBC . In brief "there is no such thing as a free lunch". The steady low volatility growth in asset prices during the last decade will revert to a welcome period of high volatility, where market trading replaces reliance on the FED to support buying every dip. It's only one thing that will trigger this next collapse, it's the unlimited borrowing allowed thanks to the Fed printing machine. We're overcomplicating this now. All that money created has allowed malinvestment to be undertaken in many areas of our economy... We saw this pre-07 when Greenspan lowered rates after the .com bubble burst. People started borrowing money like crazy to purchase homes. at the end of the day it all boils down to the foundational structure... a debt based system that requires exponential growth that is completely manipulated. Eventually the system becomes too complex and breaks down (entropy). What triggers the velocity of entropy doesn’t really matter unless you’re trying to get rich on it. Much of what we see today is the result of the so-called "everything bubble" which has allowed loans to be stacked upon other loans because rising water floats all boats. Whether it is intentional misdirection and a case of economic fraud or people simply getting caught up in wishful thinking does not matter as much as the fact it is the forerunner of disappointment and generally results in a hard landing. History has proven that while government spending can supplement the economy, however, over the long run government spending is a poor substitute for the free market in allocating capital to where it is most effective. There very likely will be a severe depression and soon. The population hordes trying to break the borders of the advanced nations is a clanging warning. The edges of civilization are eroding to put it mildly. The pie is shrinking while the mouths to feed explode higher in the poorest areas. This is about cultural survival and any semblance of a structured society based on Western ideals. The West needs to get fully defensive. It's time to accept that Russia and America share some common interests. In the three-way empire play with Russia-China-America, it's two against one. We need to make an ally and tilt the power back our way. Russia is more culturally similar than China. Unfortunately, Mr. Trump doesn't control foreign policy . John Bolton is the wrong guy at the wrong point in the global economic cycle.
