Trump Immigration Policies Hurting Southern California Farmers !! - The immigration policies of the U.S. government are once again igniting opposition. This time from members of the agriculture industry who say that blockin...
Kim Jong Un Makes a Mockery of Trump by Launching more Missiles !!
Just hours after President Trump expressed optimism about future nuclear talks, citing another letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un , saying I think we’ll have another meeting,” . “He really wrote a beautiful, three-page - I mean, right from top to bottom - a really beautiful letter” Trump told reporters. , North Korea fired off multiple short-range missiles into Sea of Japan . which sounds like a direct threat to the United States that is just 6,000 miles away. This was the 5th missile test by North Korean forces in past two weeks. Kim Jong Un continues to make a mockery out of Trump and the agreements he had with him . Trump has all forgotten about his agreements anyhow. Only thing he was really interested in are the photo ops with Rocketman . Surely Trump supporters are in absolute shock by Trump's ridiculous, psychotic, buffoonery in regards to his so-called friendship with a murderous dictator who is playing him like a fiddle, yet he can't see the forest through the trees without a lobotomy ! . Everyone in the universe knows Trump is irrelevant except to distract the American masses. The whole world laughs at the fool. Kim Jong Un simply continues his defense program, just like before and more than before . So Trump can have a love affair with dictator Kim,but tore up a world-negotiated agreement with the duly elected government of Iran,which took 5 years to accomplish ! unbelievable!! I have it good authority that the Chinese are at the point of severing all relations with the US, including diplomatic by expelling the US Ambassador. Overplaying a very poor hand and trying a color revolution in Hong Kong has them incensed. Mig 31s flew into Iran today as well. I can see Kim and his staff sitting in meetings after each missile launch laughing their asses off, wondering when America is going to finally put their foot down, but they never do. And it’s painfully clear that Kim has figured out that he can play Trump like a fiddle until his term runs out as long as each launch is followed by a “beautiful” love letter. Unbelievable! You can’t make this stuff up, folks !
